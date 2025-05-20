This actor's journey is a story of determination and belief. Before fame and fortune, he lived with his family in a 10x10 room in a Malad chawl, sharing a common bathroom with other residents.

Many actors have opened up about their early struggles in the film industry, including Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee, who faced tough times before making it big. One such inspiring journey is that of Vicky Kaushal, who once lived in a chawl in Mumbai before becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors.

Vicky’s journey is a story of determination and belief. Before fame and fortune, he lived with his family in a 10x10 room in a Malad chawl, sharing a common bathroom with other residents. In an interview, Vicky recalled, “My father went through many financial setbacks before finding success as a stunt director. But my parents made sure my brother and I understood our humble beginnings.”

Though he studied engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology and even secured a job, Vicky eventually followed his passion for acting. Leaving his career in engineering behind, he stepped into the world of cinema.

His father, Sham Kaushal, a well-known action director, spoke about supporting his sons despite the uncertain future. In an interview, he shared, “I never asked anyone to give them work. I believed if they stayed honest and worked hard, they’d make their way. When Vicky was offered a small part in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, I told him, beggars can’t be choosers. If you’re getting work, take it.”

Sham Kaushal also opened up about a dark phase in his life when he was jobless and felt hopeless, even having suicidal thoughts. Despite those struggles, the family stayed strong, and Vicky eventually carved his own path.

Vicky first caught attention with films like Masaan and Raman Raghav 2.0, but it was Raazi and Sanju that brought him mainstream success. His breakthrough came with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

Today, Vicky Kaushal is one of the leading stars in the industry, charging crores per film. He married actress Katrina Kaif in a grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021.

His recent film Chaava has been a huge box office hit, reportedly earning over ₹800 crore worldwide.