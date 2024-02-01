Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Twitter
Headlines

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

'Not very much came out of it...': Shashi Tharoor after FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

NHAI extends KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till Feb 29: Check how to update documents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

Tips to prevent cotton clothes from fading 

8 most useful excel keyboard shortcuts

​5 top players doubtful for IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Uday Chopra made his acting debut in 2000 with the film 'Mohabbatein', which also starred Jimmy Shergill, Shah Rukh Khan, Shamita Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is much easier for star kids to work in the film industry than any other field. However, not all-star kids can leave a mark on the hearts of the audience with their performance. Today we will talk about a star kid whose brother is a successful film producer and whose sister-in-law is also a big actress, yet he failed to give a single hit in 13 years.

The star kid we are talking about made his grand debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, however, when he failed to give even a single hit, he decided to quit acting. He is the son of one of the most famous filmmakers, Yash Chopra.

We are talking about none other than Uday Chopra - Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra's son. Uday Chopra has not given a single hit in his career of more than a decade. He was often seen on screen with some big star but when he came as the lead hero, he was always a flop.

Uday Chopra has mostly acted in films under his father's production house, Yash Raj Films, which is his own company. The actor made his acting debut in 2000 with the film 'Mohabbatein', which also starred Jimmy Shergill, Shah Rukh Khan, Shamita Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in lead roles.

There is no doubt that Uday Chopra's role was also appreciated in 'Mohabbatein' but he was not the lead star of this movie. In this, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were in the lead roles while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the female lead. Due to this, the film became a super hit.

Before venturing into acting, Uday Chopra worked as an assistant director on films like 'Lamhe', 'Parampara', 'DDLJ', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', among others. Apart from 'Mohabbatein', Uday Chopra has also worked in films like 'Mujhse Dosti Karogi', 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Supari', 'Chara: A Joint Operation', 'Pyaar Impossible', 'Dhoom', and 'Dhoom 2'.

Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' was his last film in 2013, after which he quit acting. Since most of his commercial hits were multi-starrers he remained unsuccessful in his solo acting career. After his stint in acting, Uday Chopra became a producer and made films such as 'The Longest Week' and 'Grace of Monaco'. He was also the executive producer of the docu-series 'The Romantics'.

In July 2012, Uday Chopra founded his own company, Yomics, which creates comics based on Yash Raj Films. Under Yomics, he created four major comic series including 'Dhoom', 'Hum Tum', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Daya Prochu'. He is currently the CEO of YRF Entertainment, a Hollywood-based production company that focuses on the development, finance, and production of feature films and television for the US and international markets. The total wealth of his family is Rs 7500 crore. Uday Chopra's brother Aditya Chopra is a popular film producer whose net worth is Rs 7200 crore. However, Uday's total net worth is only Rs 50 crore.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP urges HC for fresh elections under supervision of retired judge

Z-Library: Your Access Portal to the World of Books and Articles

Budget Session to begin today, here's all you need to know

Discover Paradise: Luxury Real Estate in Phuket, Thailand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE