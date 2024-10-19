In a career spanning over five decades, with over 190 films in Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, and Tamil films, this actor once avoided working with Amitabh Bachchan, because he didn't want to get overshadowed.

The actor who didn't want to work with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the superstar of the millennium. Sharing a screenspace with him is a dream of several actors. However, today we will be discussing an artiste, who feared sharing screenspace with Big B, fearing being overshadowed by the superstar. though this actor has shared the screen with him, and their on-screen clashes are still being celebrated by the masses.

The actor who refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan is...

Danny Denzongpa, the ultimate baddie, had terrified the moviegoers from mid-70s, 80s, and even 90s. However, as per the reports, he was terrified of sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Despite working together in films like Andhaa Kaanoon, Agneepath, Hum, and the most Danny wasn't keen to collaborate with Bachchan frequently.

Danny Denzongpa's real name is...

Born as Tshering Phintso Denzongpa on February 25, 1948, to a Nepali-speaking Bhutia family in Yuksom, Sikkim. Danny was studious in studies, and he is also a painter, a writer and a sculptor.

Danny wanted to join the army

Danny had an ambition to join the Indian Army and he won the Best Cadet award from West Bengal. Danny also participated in the Republic Day parade. In an interview with The Times of India newspaper, Danny said that he had qualified for the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, but withdrew admission to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

Who gave him the name, Danny?

Danny decided to change his name to a simpler-sounding "Danny". The name's recommendation was from his then-classmate Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan), as his original name of Tshering Phintso Denzongpa was considered difficult for some to pronounce.

Why Danny was afraid of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan?

Reportedly the actor wasn't keen to work with Amitabh because he feared that Big B would be shadowed. On the work front, Danny shared his last release with Amitabh Bachchan, in Uunchai. It's high time we see more of Danny the screen. '

