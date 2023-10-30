Headlines

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Leo has raced ahead of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Vikram’s 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in terms of box-office collection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan last delivered a semi-hit in 2019 which was 'Dabangg 3' and the superstar’s last three films failed to do desirable business at the box-office.  Since Salman Khan enjoys massive fan following across India his previous release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' proved to be an average film despite poor performance. It seems that Salman Khan's stardom is fading with each passing day, but there is one superstar from South, whose 7 consecutive films done over Rs 200 crore business at the box-office and his latest release has set box-office on fire.

We are talking about Tamil cinema superstar Thalapathy Vijay, whose latest release 'Leo' has become the highest collecting Tamil film of the year by earning Rs 490 crore in just 9 days. Leo has raced ahead of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and Vikram’s 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in terms of box-office collection. Leo has earned over Rs 500 crore so far. Apart from Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt are also in pivotal roles in this film.

It would not be wrong to say that Thalapathy Vijay currently enjoying a purple patch in his professional career. His 7 consecutive films have been successful in earning more than Rs 200 crore. The story started in 2017 with the release of 'Mersal', which collected Rs 220 crore from the box office. In 2018, Vijay’s film Sarkar managed to earn Rs 252 crore at the box-office.

In 2019, Vijay's 'Bigil' had earned Rs 295 crore and ‘Master' which hit the theatres during COVID-19 pandemic did a business of approximately Rs 223 crore. In 2022, Vijay’s action-thriller 'Beast' grossed Rs 216 crore, while in 2023, Varisu earned Rs 297 crore.

 

