This actor hails from one of the most influential film families from Telugu cinema. Yet, he failed to deliver one big hit or mega-blockbuster.

The destiny of an actor changes every Friday. Every new release decides the fate of the actor. No matter who you are, where you come from, or how influential your family are, the audience will accept you based on your hard work, smart selection of films, and a bit of luck.

Today we will discuss an actor who hails from one of the most influential film families. His father is a superstar in Telugu cinema and a popular actor in Hindi. His mother is a pan-India star, who proved her worth in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However, he failed to take the legacy forward and is waiting for one lucky break with which he can prove his worth.

This young actor also has an elder brother, who is comparatively more successful than him. Yet, they couldn't match up to the craze and fandom their father possessed. This family is more in the news due to a broken marriage and re-marriage of the elder son. Yes, we are talking about the Akkineni family, and the actors in question are Akhil Akkineni, and his elder brother, Naga Chaitanya.

Akhil Akkineni's biggest flop

Akhil’s 2023 film Agent was reportedly produced on a whopping Rs 100 crore budget but sadly it grossed less than Rs 10 crore at the box office. Though Akhil has impressed his critics with his performances, he's struggling due to weak content.

Naga Chaitanya's failed attempt to become pan-India star

Naga Chaitanya has also been in search of a standout role. His previous film Custody was a big commercial failure. Naga Chaitanya tried to venture into Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), but sadly, the movie's failure crushed his attempt to become a pan-India star.

The headlines around the Akkinenis

This year, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala. Earlier he was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but they got separated. Their divorce was widely discussed among the moviegoers. Recently politician Surekha Konda made controversial remarks about Naga and Samantha, leading to a public uproar. In response, the Akkineni family filed a case against her which got support from the film industry.

