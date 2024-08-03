Meet actor who has been at odds with Amitabh Bachchan for 29 years, stays away from Aishwarya, Abhishek, not Salman Khan

There is a superstar in Bollywood who has been carrying on his rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan for the past 29 years. He not only keeps a distance from Amitabh Bachchan but also his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After doing only one film with Amitabh Bachchan, he never worked with him again. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also does not like to work with him. However, it is surprising to know that the parents of this superstar are close friends of Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan made a film about 14 years after his debut film 'Saat Hindustani' (1969) in which he faced a new actor. That actor might have been an ordinary person in front of him, but his personality was huge. Amitabh Bachchan looked pale in front of him. However, coincidentally Amitabh Bachchan got the opportunity to work with another new actor, his son, for the first time, which proved to be the last film for both him and Amitabh Bachchan's career. After the release of the film, that actor decided never to work with Amitabh Bachchan again. After this, their enmity kept on increasing. We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol are Bollywood superstars. The 1983 superhit film 'Betaab' was Sunny Deol's first film. Sunny Deol has been a part of Bollywood for 40 years. There is a difference of 14 years between their debuts. When Amitabh Bachchan was living the life of a superstar, Sunny Deol was very new to films. However, in a very short time, he became Bollywood's favorite. With this, he became the biggest competitor of other stars including Amitabh Bachchan.

In the early days of Sunny Deol's career, he was quite friendly with Amitabh Bachchan. The biggest reason for this was the good friendship between Sunny Deol's father Dharmendra and Amitabh. Dharmendra and Jaya also had a very deep bond. Overall, both these families were very close to each other. However, when Sunny slowly started making his own stardom, many veteran actors started feeling insecure about him. One of them was Amitabh Bachchan. It is said that even though Amitabh loved Sunny like his son, he started getting a little nervous about his newfound stardom. This started to show on the set of the film 'Insaniyat' itself.

The film 'Insaniyat' released 30 years ago in 1994 is the first and last Bollywood film in which Amitabh and Sunny were seen together. After this, they never worked together. Sunny Deol was liked more than Amitabh in this film.

According to IMDb reports, after this film, a lot of misunderstandings arose between Sunny and Amitabh. After this film, Amitabh started seeing Sunny as his biggest competitor. Whereas Sunny Deol felt that there is more demand for superstars in Bollywood and injustice is done to newcomers.

According to reports, Amitabh had a very small role in the film, but later his role was increased. Sunny was sidelined on the film's poster and Amitabh was given more focus. Although Sunny did not say anything about this to anyone, he slowly started distancing himself from Amitabh. During the shooting and making process of the film, Sunny realized that filmmakers give importance to superstars. New stars have no importance in front of them. After this film, Sunny swore never to do a film with Amitabh.

You will be surprised to know what Sunny Deol did with Amitabh Bachchan, he adopted with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. If media reports are to be believed after the success of the film 'Border', director JP Dutta promised to make another film with Sunny. But when he made the film, he approached Abhishek Bachchan instead of Sunny, due to which Sunny got angry with JP Dutta and also distanced himself from Abhishek.

Sunny had also distanced himself from Aishwarya Rai. In 1997, Sunny and Aishwarya were to be seen together for the first time in 'Indian', but that film could never be released. After this, their relationship deteriorated.

After this, Aishwarya directly refused to work with Sunny Deol. In such a situation, an angry Sunny said very bad things about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and distanced himself from her forever. Once in an interview, Sunny had said that if stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan were in my place, Aishwarya would not have refused to work. After this statement, Sunny Deol never worked with Aishwarya. Let us tell you that Aishwarya's first Hindi film was 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya Hai'. The hero of this film was Sunny Deol's brother Bobby Deol. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bobby are very good friends now.