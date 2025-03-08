Even after giving several hits, 33 films of Suniel Shetty are still unreleased. Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, his two kids, have only given flops in Bollywood.

Born on August 11, 1961, in Mangalore, Suniel Shetty made his acting debut in 1992 in Balwaan and became an action star in the 1990s. The actor has acted in over hundred films and given several hits such as Mohra, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Border, and Main Hoon Na among others. But not many people know the fact that 33 films starring Shetty never released in the theatres. Some of these got shelved after their announcement, some were stopped midway, and some were shot completely but never made it to the big screens.

These 33 films include Ek Aur Faulad (with Divya Bharti), Jaahil (with Raveena Tandon), Hum Hain Aag (with Somy Ali), Ayudh (with Sonali Bendre), The Bodyguard (with Sridevi), Kaurav (with Akshay Kumar), Shola Aur Rustom (with Manisha Koirala), Do Kadam Aage (with Divya Bharti), Chori Mera Kaam (with Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan), Karamveer (with Vinod Khanna), Captain Arjun (with Mamta Kulkarni), Kaala Paani (with Ajay Devgan and Karisma Kapoor), Commissioner (with Shilpa Shetty), Jua (with Manisha Koirala), Radhe Shyam Sita Ram (with Aishwarya Rai), Purab Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chhaila (with Namrata Shirodkar) Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke (with Aishwarya Rai), Ek Hindustani (with Raveena Tandon), Vande Mataram (with Sanjay Dutt), Gehra (with Raveena Tandon), Akhand, Chor Sipahi, Jazbaa, Mukti, Fame, Good Night, Phaansi: The Capital Punishment, Mumbai Taxi Service, Showman, Chai Garam, and Shooter.

In 1991, Suniel Shetty tied the knot with Mana Shetty and they are parents to Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. While Ahan has had just one release Tadap (2021), Athiya has acted in Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017), and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). All these four films have flopped at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel's last release was the recent romantic drama Nadaaniyan, which premiered on Netflix on March 7. The film marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and features Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as the leading lady. Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Chaudhry also star in Karan Johar's production Nadaaniyan.