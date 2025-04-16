Suniel Shetty never became a huge superstar such as his contemporaries Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, but he has been a smart businessman. All his investments contribute to his massive net worth of Rs 125 crore.

After making his acting debut in the 1992 film Balwaan, Suniel Shetty became an action star in the 1990s. He has starred in over 100 movies and given multiple hits such as Mohra, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Border, and Main Hoon Na among others. But, over 40 films starring Suniel Shetty also flopped at the box office and 33 of his movies never released in the theatres.

These 33 films include Ek Aur Faulad (with Divya Bharti), Jaahil (with Raveena Tandon), Hum Hain Aag (with Somy Ali), Ayudh (with Sonali Bendre), The Bodyguard (with Sridevi), Kaurav (with Akshay Kumar), Shola Aur Rustom (with Manisha Koirala), Do Kadam Aage (with Divya Bharti), Chori Mera Kaam (with Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan), Karamveer (with Vinod Khanna), Captain Arjun (with Mamta Kulkarni), Kaala Paani (with Ajay Devgan and Karisma Kapoor), Commissioner (with Shilpa Shetty), Jua (with Manisha Koirala), Radhe Shyam Sita Ram (with Aishwarya Rai), Purab Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chhaila (with Namrata Shirodkar) Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke (with Aishwarya Rai), Ek Hindustani (with Raveena Tandon), Vande Mataram (with Sanjay Dutt), Gehra (with Raveena Tandon), Akhand, Chor Sipahi, Jazbaa, Mukti, Fame, Good Night, Phaansi: The Capital Punishment, Mumbai Taxi Service, Showman, Chai Garam, and Shooter.

Still, Suniel Shetty lives an extravagant lifestyle and is neighbours with India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries. The actor and the industrialist live in the affluent area of Altamount Road in South Mumbai. While Suniel lives in the Prithvi Apartments, the Ambani family resides in Antilia, a luxury building also located on the same road.

Suniel Shetty never became a huge superstar such as his contemporaries Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, but he has been a smart businessman. He owns several clothing boutiques, along with his wife and designer Mana Shetty, and restaurants in Mumbai. He has a farmouse named Jahaan in Khandala, where his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul in 2023. Shetty has also backed a few start-ups, including Pune-based online fitness company SQUATS. All his investments contribute to his massive net worth of Rs 125 crore. Suniel's son Ahan Shetty is also an actor.

