Many actors and actresses try to be successful in Bollywood and often take the right path in achieving their goals, however, despite all the efforts, they fall short. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who gained immense popularity from 1987-1995. During this time, he appeared in over 30 films and was often compared to Govinda due to his looks. When this actor started his career, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty were superstars, which was one of the reasons why he never got success as a lead actor. We are talking about none other than Sumeet Saigal who could not be successful in his acting career, but the decision he took after that proved to be extremely lucky for him.

Sumeet Saigal made his debut with Insaniyat Ke Dushman. However, he did not get much recognition for this film. After this, he appeared in superhit films like Imaandaar, Param Dharm, Lashkar, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, and Gunaah. Despite being a part of some hit films, Sumeet Saigal failed to succeed as an actor.

Sumeet Saigal was last seen in the film Saajan Ki Baahon Mein in 1995. After this, he said goodbye to the acting world and tried his hand at production. He formed a company named Sumeet Arts, which started dubbing films of other languages in Hindi.

This company changed Sumeet Saigal's fortunes and took him to the heights of success. Soon, he turned into a producer and started investing money in Bollywood films.

As for his personal life, Sumeet Saigal, while going through a tough time professionally, got close to Bollywood superstar Tabu's sister Farah Naaz. Sumeet Saigal then got divorced from his first wife Shaheen Banu, and in 2003, married Farah Naaz. This was Farah Naaz's second marriage too, as before marrying Sumeet, she was married to Vindu Dara Singh.

These days Sumeet is managing a company worth crores with his second wife Farah Naaz.

