Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

She was called ugly, made to beg for money, lost father during her boards; this actress now charges Rs 14 lakh per...

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Bollywood celebs who have licensed guns

Bollywood celebs who have licensed guns

Your favourite colour will tell your personality, check here

Your favourite colour will tell your personality, check here

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This erotic Bollywood thriller was inspired by Body Heat, Double Indemnity; wasn’t directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt

This erotic Bollywood thriller was inspired by Body Heat, Double Indemnity; wasn’t directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

This supermodel-turned-actor was rejected by the audience for years until Shah Rukh Khan stepped forward and gave him a film that turned the trajectory of his career.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 02:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career
The actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Success doesn't come easy and this actor's turbulent journey has proved it. In the late 90s and early 2000s, supermodels were entering Bollywood and they were accepted by the audiences wholeheartedly. The rise of Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen set a precedent for Dino Morea and John Abraham. Among them is an actor who got a mega launch, but it took him years and more than 10 flops to find his footing in Bollywood. 

The actor who suffered 14 flops before tasting stardom is...

Arjun Rampal, the supermodel entered into Bollywood with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. However, his debut movie tanked at the box office. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun Rampal and his back-to-back duds 

In his initial career, Arjun was unable to crack a clean hit. After Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Arjun was seen in box office disasters Moksha, and Deewaanapan, both were commercial disasters. In 2002, Arjun tasted success with Aankhen, but it wasn't his solo hit. Arjun's struggle for success continued with commercial failures such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Ka Rishta, Tehzeeb, Asambhav, Vaada, Elaan, Yakeen, Ek Ajnabee, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai. 

When Arjun Rampal was unable to pay rent 

In an interview with Pop Diaries, Arjun revealed that after doing Moksha, he was out of work and was unable to pay the rent. He said, "I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look at me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kinds of breaks in your life." 

How Shah Rukh revived Arjun's career

In 2006, Arjun was seen in SRK's Don, and that actually received his career. Two years later he was seen in Rock On, and his performance led to bag him his first National Award for Best Supporting Actor. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's Crackk: Jeetega Toh Jeyega.

Read: Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement