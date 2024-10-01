Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

This supermodel-turned-actor was rejected by the audience for years until Shah Rukh Khan stepped forward and gave him a film that turned the trajectory of his career.

Success doesn't come easy and this actor's turbulent journey has proved it. In the late 90s and early 2000s, supermodels were entering Bollywood and they were accepted by the audiences wholeheartedly. The rise of Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen set a precedent for Dino Morea and John Abraham. Among them is an actor who got a mega launch, but it took him years and more than 10 flops to find his footing in Bollywood.

The actor who suffered 14 flops before tasting stardom is...

Arjun Rampal, the supermodel entered into Bollywood with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. However, his debut movie tanked at the box office.

Arjun Rampal and his back-to-back duds

In his initial career, Arjun was unable to crack a clean hit. After Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Arjun was seen in box office disasters Moksha, and Deewaanapan, both were commercial disasters. In 2002, Arjun tasted success with Aankhen, but it wasn't his solo hit. Arjun's struggle for success continued with commercial failures such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Ka Rishta, Tehzeeb, Asambhav, Vaada, Elaan, Yakeen, Ek Ajnabee, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai.

When Arjun Rampal was unable to pay rent

In an interview with Pop Diaries, Arjun revealed that after doing Moksha, he was out of work and was unable to pay the rent. He said, "I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look at me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kinds of breaks in your life."

How Shah Rukh revived Arjun's career

In 2006, Arjun was seen in SRK's Don, and that actually received his career. Two years later he was seen in Rock On, and his performance led to bag him his first National Award for Best Supporting Actor. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's Crackk: Jeetega Toh Jeyega.

