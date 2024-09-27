Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

This actor, who is Triptii Dimri's 3 am friend, became a star despite starting career with 5 flops.

While the film’s box office success decides the fate of the actors, there are many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Salman Khan, and others who started their careers with flops but later became superstars. One such actor, who gave back-to-back flops at the start of his career, is now a big star in Bollywood.

The actor we are talking about used to live in a chawl and later left engineering to become an actor. He now competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. He is Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal started his career with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana, Bombay Velvet, Masaan, Zubaan, and Raman Raghav 2.0. All five of his films flopped miserably at the box office. However, his fate had another plan, and in 2018, he gave his first hit opposite Alia Bhatt in Raazi. This marked his successful entry into Bollywood.

He continued the success streak with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju wherein he played Ranbir Kapoor’s friend, Kamli. His performance in the show won him immense praise and the film went on to be a blockbuster. His next film Uri: The Surgical Strike was also a blockbuster. He has given some of the most iconic films like Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Dunki. However, his latest film Bad Newz was a flop at the box office.

In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri, the national crush, called Vicky Kaushal her 3 a.m. friend, and said, “am much closer to him. Because we spent a good amount of time together. We were shooting in Mussoorie and he is a very chill and cool guy". Triptii even added that they are so close that Vicky calls her, his brother.

He reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film. He competes with some of the biggest stars in India like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others and in fact, in 2003, the actor even beat Salman, and Akshay Kumar at the box office with his films Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dunki, and Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Chhaava. The historical epic film is based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

