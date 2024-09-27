Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet woman, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has this connection with Nirav Modi...

Husky joins morning aarti, takes social media by storm, internet calls it...; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

'I was dating an actress, told her not to meet...': Yuvraj Singh's shocking claim about his love life

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

What is the best time to study?

What is the best time to study?

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

Meet actress who is in jail for over 12 years, is accused of 4 murders, chopped businessman's body into pieces with...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…

This actor, who is Triptii Dimri's 3 am friend, became a star despite starting career with 5 flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor who started career with 5 continuous flops, now competes with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; he's Triptii Dimri’s…
Vicky Kaushal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the film’s box office success decides the fate of the actors, there are many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Salman Khan, and others who started their careers with flops but later became superstars. One such actor, who gave back-to-back flops at the start of his career, is now a big star in Bollywood. 

The actor we are talking about used to live in a chawl and later left engineering to become an actor. He now competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. He is Vicky Kaushal. 

Vicky Kaushal started his career with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana,  Bombay Velvet, Masaan, Zubaan, and Raman Raghav 2.0. All five of his films flopped miserably at the box office. However, his fate had another plan, and in 2018, he gave his first hit opposite Alia Bhatt in Raazi. This marked his successful entry into Bollywood. 

He continued the success streak with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju wherein he played Ranbir Kapoor’s friend, Kamli. His performance in the show won him immense praise and the film went on to be a blockbuster. His next film Uri: The Surgical Strike was also a blockbuster. He has given some of the most iconic films like Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Dunki. However, his latest film Bad Newz was a flop at the box office. 

In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri, the national crush, called Vicky Kaushal her 3 a.m. friend, and said, “am much closer to him. Because we spent a good amount of time together. We were shooting in Mussoorie and he is a very chill and cool guy". Triptii even added that they are so close that Vicky calls her, his brother.

He reportedly charges Rs 20 crore per film. He competes with some of the biggest stars in India like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others and in fact, in 2003, the actor even beat Salman, and Akshay Kumar at the box office with his films Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dunki, and Sam Bahadur. 

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie Chhaava. The historical epic film is based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet actress who refused film with Shah Rukh Khan, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage

Meet actress who refused film with Shah Rukh Khan, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement