Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

This actor started working at the age of 4, worked with many superstars, then quit the industry to become a businessman.

Many Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Sridevi among others started their careers as child artistes and went on to become stars. However, there is one actor, who gave many hits as a child actor, but later left films to become a businessman.

The actor we are talking about started his career at the age of 4 and also made a record that has still not been broken. He worked with superstars like Rishi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan, but is now a successful businessman. He is none other than Ravi Valecha aka Master Ravi.

Ravi Valecha made his Bollywood debut at the age of 4 with the movie Fakira and gained popularity working as young Amitabh Bachchan in many films like Coolie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mr Natwarlal, Fakira, Tumhare Bina, Khuddar, Nastik, Parichay, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Karz, Seeta Aur Geeta and Desh Premee among others. He also holds a record for starring in most number of films as a child actor. According to the India Book of Records, he has worked in more than 300 movies in different languages. Even Amitabh Bachchan himself has not starred in 300 films as of now.

As he grew up, he reportedly worked in several television shows and then decided to pursue a different career. After acting in a string of films, he decided to make a career in hospitality and pursued a Masters in Hospitality and International Business from the National Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

According to a report in News18Hindi, He now offers his hospitality services to India’s top private sector banks and he also provides training on personality development and other skills to children who aspire to make it big in hospitality. For two decades, he has been ruling this field and his business is now worth crores. According to reports, despite being away from the limelight, the former actor lives a luxurious lifestyle.