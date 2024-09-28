Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

This superstar started his journey by cleaning the studio's floors and was even abused and beaten by the director. Today, he's among the highest-paid actor of Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 04:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000
The superstar who started his career by cleaning the studio's floors
Star kids are often targeted with the tag of 'nepotism'. However, many artistes have gone way ahead than just being a son or daughter of a film personality and carved their own journey. Today we will talk about an actor, a star's son, the grandson of a superstar, and a great-grandson of an acting legend. 

This actor hails from the biggest film family in Bollywood, and generations have kept the legacy of this family intact. As this actor turned 42, we will discuss his journey from sweeping the studio floors and getting beaten by a director, to competing with the biggest superstars of Bollywood. 

The actor who used to sweep floors before becoming a star is...

Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, turned 42, and he's currently busy enjoying his special day with the family. Ranbir started his acting journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB), leading his romantic drama Saawariyaa (2007). The film was an epic disaster, but it benefited Ranbir. The new-gen Kapoor became a heartthrob to many young girls, and he worked hard to build his career. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before becoming an actor, Ranbir worked as an assistant director (AD) with SLB. Ranbir assisted Bhansali on Black (2005). In an interview, Ranbir recalled his experience of being an AD to Bhansali, and said, "I was getting beaten up, abused, doing everything from cleaning the floor to fixing the lights from 7 am. to 4 am, but I was learning every day."

Ranbir Kapoor's filmography

Ranbir went on to give several hits and blockbusters including Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kaahani, Rajneeti, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi! and Sanju which established him as one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor earned the status of superstar with...

In 2023, Ranbir had two releases. His second release established him as a superstar, and a great competitor to the biggest Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga brought Animal, and it boosted Kapoor's career to new heights. As Sacnilk reported, Animal grossed Rs 915 crores worldwide, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. On the work front, he will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He will also be seen in SLB's Love & War with his wife Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will also start shooting for the much-awaited Animal Park.

