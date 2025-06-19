This actor has been away from the limelight, and many fans are left wondering where he is today.

This actor was once seen as one of Bollywood’s most promising actors. Known for his intense performances in films like Gangster and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he had a strong start in the industry. But after a serious controversy in 2009, his career took a sharp fall.

Since then, he has been away from the limelight, and many fans are left wondering where he is today. We are talking about Shiney Ahuja who won millions of hearts with his performances.

Early life and career

Born on May 15, 1973, in a Punjabi family in New Delhi, Shiney completed his schooling at St. Xavier’s School in Ranchi and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. He graduated from Hansraj College, Delhi University, and later joined Barry John’s acting school.

Before entering films, he appeared in around 40 advertisements, including a Pepsi ad that caught the eye of director Sudhir Mishra. That led to his debut in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which won him several Best Debut awards. He later starred in hits like Woh Lamhe, Gangster, Life in a Metro, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. His last film appearance was in Welcome Back (2015).

The controversy that ended his career

In 2009, Shiney’s career came to a halt after he was accused of raping his 19-year-old domestic worker. Although the maid later changed her statement in court, the judge believed she was under pressure and sentenced Shiney to seven years in prison in 2011.

He was later released on bail after strong support from his wife, Anupam Ahuja, who stood by him throughout the legal battle. The controversy severely damaged his reputation, and he stopped receiving offers from the industry.

Where is Shiney Ahuja now?

Since 2015, Shiney has kept a low profile and has not returned to the film world. He lives with his wife and daughter, Arshiya, away from the public eye. His story remains one of Bollywood’s most dramatic falls from fame.