Shekhar Suman made his debut opposite Rekha, and their film Utsav became instantly popular, especially because of the intimate scenes between Shekhar Suman and Rekha, which quickly went viral upon release.

Bollywood is an unpredictable place where fame is fleeting. Various people from across India come to Mumbai every year in the hopes of kick-starting their journey in the film industry and becoming successful. However, not everyone achieves the success and fame that they dream of. One such actor is Shekhar Suman, who made his debut with Utsav (1984) opposite Rekha, produced by Shashi Kapoor and directed by Girish Karnad. Shekhar Suman worked with many popular actors over the years, starring with Madhuri Dixit, Padmini Kolhapure, and Dimple Kapadia.

Despite working with such superstars for over 35 years, Shekhar Suman never gave a solo hit film. None of his films came out to be successful and were considered flops at the box office. Though Shekhar Suman had a dream start in Bollywood, his time wasn't as successful as he would like to be. However, recently, Shekhar Suman did manage to redeem himself with the web series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shekhar Suman made his debut opposite Rekha, and their film Utsav became instantly popular, especially because of the intimate scenes between Shekhar Suman and Rekha, which quickly went viral upon release. But, despite debuting with such a superstar, Shekhar Suman's journey in the film industry wasn't easy.

There was a time when Shekhar Suman, while filming for the low-budget film Manav Hatya, opposite Madhuri Dixit, often rode his bike to pick her up for shoots and drop her home. Shekhar Suman himself revealed in an interview, "Utsav was delayed, and between that and Anubhav, one day I got a call where a director wanted to sign me for a film called Manav Hatya, in which I played the role of a journalist. The director said, there is very little money in this. He offered me Rs 5000. However, I signed Utsav for Rs 25000 and was given a signing amount of Rs 10000. But when he gave me Rs 5000, I was very disappointed, and he said that there is no big heroine either. He told me that there is a new heroine named Madhuri Dixit. I asked him to introduce me to her, and then he asked if I would do it, so I agreed to do the film."

Shekhar Suman might have had a career full of ups and downs in films, but his television career is one for the books. After 1989, when his Bollywood journey took a downturn with a string of unsuccessful films, Shekhar Suman transitioned to television, where he found renewed success with various shows and his popular talk show, Movers and Shakers.

Despite all the challenges, Shekhar Suman is still an active part of the film industry and enjoys success and commands respect in all walks of life. The actor has been married to Alka Suman since May 1983. They have a son named Adhyayan Suman, a Bollywood film actor. An older son, Aayush, died of a heart ailment at age 11 on 3 April 1995.

READ | 38 years before Operation Sindoor, film titled Sindoor created history at box office, clashed with Sridevi, Mithun Chakraborty's movie, still became superhit, lead actors were..