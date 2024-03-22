Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Mahindra partners with Adani to boost EV charging infra, to roll out…

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

IPL: Batters with most runs in CSK vs RCB matches

9 Indian films of 2024 with less than Rs 1 crore box office collection 

Indian players with maximum strike rate in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Meet singer who worked as tailor, defied family to give highest-selling Indian song; became superstar, then vanished...

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who worked with Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, once did film for Rs 100, could not become superstar due to..

Shashi Kapoor ruled the world of cinema for four decades. There was a time in his career when he worked in a new director's film with a signing amount of just Rs 100.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about a handsome actor of the 70s who worked in many noteworthy films throughout his career. More than his acting, this actor was popular for his good looks which also hampered his chances of becoming a superstar. It is said that this actor could have given tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan if it wasn't for his good looks, which often overpowered his acting skills. 

This actor was not only a well-established name in India but also abroad. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore had once forgotten her lines during a scene after looking at him for the first time. Thanks to his good looks, this actor was always chased for playing romantic roles which did not give him a chance to showcase his talent which is why he could never become a superstar.

This actor, who started his career as a child artist with 'Aag' (1948) and 'Awaara' (1951), where he played the younger version of the characters played by his older brother Raj Kapoor, is none other than Shashi Kapoor. 

Shashi Kapoor, the third and the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, appeared in many films as a child artist before making his debut in 1961 as a lead hero in Yash Chopra's 'Dharmputra'. Shashi Kapoor's breakthrough year was 1965 when he starred in two highest-grossing films of that year - Yash Chopra's 'Waqt' and Suraj Prakash's 'Jab Jab Phool Khile'.

Shashi Kapoor ruled the world of cinema for four decades. There was a time in his career when he worked in a new director's film with a signing amount of just Rs 100.

In the year 1982, Ramesh Sharma expressed his desire to direct a film titled 'New Delhi Times'. He wanted to cast Shashi Kapoor for the film to which the actor agreed. However, when it came to the film's budget, Ramesh Sharma told Shashi Kapoor that his budget for the film was low and that some people were working on the film free of cost. This prompted Shashi Kapoor to sign the film for Rs 101. 

'New Delhi Times' was released in 1986 and proved to be a landmark film for Shashi Kapoor who won his first National Award for Best Actor for it.

Shashi Kapoor is still considered one of the most talented stars that Bollywood has ever seen, however, he also had to suffer in his career thanks to his impeccable looks. 

As per reports, Shabana Azmi once said that Shashi Kapoor suffered a loss because of his good looks. Famous director Shyam Benegal who worked with Shashi Kapoor in many films has also said that the actor was mostly offered romantic roles and sometimes his beauty overpowered his talent. This is why, despite being a great actor, Shashi Kapoor struggled to become a superstar.

READ | Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, was last seen in 2017 film, belongs to family of superstars, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who slept at station, now owns Rs 77000 crore company, started with Rs…

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement