Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

A-list celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone, among others all have to be extra cautious when stepping out owing to their huge fan following. These stars often have their bodyguards stay with them 24x7, sometimes rising their own safety, and also getting paid handsomely for it.

Today we will take a look at the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards and the whopping salary they draw.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh is the highest-paid celebrity bodyguard. According to reports, SRK’s bodyguard earns around Rs. 2.7 crore annually which is close to 17 lakh per month.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is no less than a celebrity and has been with the actor for close to 29 years. Shera earns around Rs 15 lakh a month which is nearly 2 crores annually.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele is seen with the actor at all times, protecting him from any danger during all public events. Shreysay Thele also shields the celebrated actor’s son Aarav. According to media reports, Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguard Rs 1.2 crore annually.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde, the Mumbai police constable who had worked for the actor till August 2021, used to be paid reportedly Rs 1.5 crore annually by the actor.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is always in the company of his trusted bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade. His annual salary is Rs 2 crore annually, as per reports.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is always seen with her personal bodyguard Jalal, who has been with her for many years. The annual salary of Jalal is reportedly Rs 1.2 crores annually.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Prakash Singh (Sonu) not only guards the actress but is also in charge of Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika’s security. Reportedly, Sonu earns Rs 1.2 crores per year.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Ram Singh is well known in the Tollywood circuit and has been in charge of celebrated actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s security for years. As per reports, Ram Singh earns close to Rs 80 lakh annually.

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned figures are all speculative as per several media reports and not at all official words)

