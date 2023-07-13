Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

Headlines

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Jawan prevue gets 100 million views in just 24 hours, shooting of Stree 2 begins & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 11

BTS Jungkook professes love for K-Pop star Taeyeon; Army can not believe it | BTS | BTS Army |

Save time, skip the line: Delhi airport introduces self baggage drop for flyers, know how it works

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele is seen with the actor at all times, protecting him from any danger during all public events. Shreysay Thele also shields the celebrated actor’s son Aarav.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A-list celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone, among others all have to be extra cautious when stepping out owing to their huge fan following. These stars often have their bodyguards stay with them 24x7, sometimes rising their own safety, and also getting paid handsomely for it. 

Today we will take a look at the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards and the whopping salary they draw. 

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh is the highest-paid celebrity bodyguard. According to reports, SRK’s bodyguard earns around Rs. 2.7 crore annually which is close to 17 lakh per month. 

Salman Khan 

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is no less than a celebrity and has been with the actor for close to 29 years. Shera earns around Rs 15 lakh a month which is nearly 2 crores annually.

Akshay Kumar 

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele is seen with the actor at all times, protecting him from any danger during all public events. Shreysay Thele also shields the celebrated actor’s son Aarav. According to media reports, Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguard Rs 1.2 crore annually.

Amitabh Bachchan 

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde, the Mumbai police constable who had worked for the actor till August 2021, used to be paid reportedly Rs 1.5 crore annually by the actor. 

Aamir Khan 

Aamir Khan is always in the company of his trusted bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade. His annual salary is Rs 2 crore annually, as per reports. 

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone is always seen with her personal bodyguard Jalal, who has been with her for many years. The annual salary of Jalal is reportedly Rs 1.2 crores annually.

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Prakash Singh (Sonu) not only guards the actress but is also in charge of Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika’s security. Reportedly, Sonu earns Rs 1.2 crores per year.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Ram Singh is well known in the Tollywood circuit and has been in charge of celebrated actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s security for years. As per reports, Ram Singh earns close to Rs 80 lakh annually. 

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned figures are all speculative as per several media reports and not at all official words) 

READ | 9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE