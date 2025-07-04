Meet actor who lived in slums, was paid only Rs 20 a day for debut film, went on to win National Award, quit acting due to..., now drives auto for survival, name is..

Shafiq Syed was discovered by Mira Nair in a Bangalore slum. She then offered him a pivotal role in Salaam Bombay for which he was paid just Rs 20 a day and fed a vada for lunch. At just 12 years of age, Shafiq Syed earned immense fame and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

The actor who once surprised the whole world with his skills and won a National Award is today driving an auto for survival. We are talking about Shafiq Syed, whose film Salaam Bombay reached the Oscars, but his own acting journey came to a halt. Mira Nair's film Salaam Bombay, which was released in 1988, is still in the hearts of cinema lovers. In this film, 12-year-old Shafiq Syed breathed life into the character of Krishna alias Chaypaav. His facial expressions, innocence in his eyes, and pain touched every viewer. He also received a National Award for this brilliant performance, but his career never took off, despite a great debut.

Who is Shafiq Syed?

Shafiq Syed was discovered by Mira Nair in a Bangalore slum. She then offered him a pivotal role in Salaam Bombay for which he was paid just Rs 20 a day and fed a vada for lunch. At just 12 years of age, Shafiq Syed earned immense fame and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. However, after starring in one more film after Salaam Bombay, titled Patang (1994), his acting career came to a halt.

What does Salaam Bombay actor Shafiq Syed do now?

In the 90s, due to a dearth of work opportunities in the film industry, Shafiq Syed returned to his hometown, Bangalore, and started to drive an auto-rickshaw to support his mother, wife, and four children. Shafiq Syed did try to make a career as a camera assistant for Kannada TV serials, but it never took off.

In an interview, reflecting on his journey, Shafiq Syed was once quoted as saying, "There was a time when I had no responsibilities. Now, the entire burden of my family is on me."

What is the title of Shafiq Syed's autobiography?

On his struggles in the film industry and after it, Shafiq Syed has also written a 180-page autobiography titled After Salaam Bombay. He hopes for it to turn into a film someday. He once said, "My ‘Salaam Bombay’ will be more honest than Slumdog Millionaire."

READ | Shocking! Amaal Mallik alleges 'big producers, actors want Sushant Singh Rajput's fate for Kartik Aaryan', says 'voh bhi unhi problems se...'