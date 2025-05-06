Savi Sidhu, known for his role in films such as Gulaal, Patiala House, and Bewakoofiyaan, struggled in life when he stopped getting any roles. To run a household and sustain himself, Savi Sidhu then had to take up the job of a security guard.

Mumbai is famously known as the city of dreams. Every day, hundreds of people come to the city to become successful and fulfill their dreams. While some people manage to achieve and sustain it, others spend their whole lives struggling. Some people get opportunities with time, but then they are lost in oblivion. One such actor is Savi Sidhu, who worked with big production houses like Yash Raj Films, but one day, suddenly, it was difficult for him to star in any films, leading to a lifelong struggle.

Many people dream of becoming an actor because they assume their life will be full of parties, glitz, and glamour. However, what they don't realise is that it's not easy to make an identity in the film industry, no matter how glamorous it looks from the outside. Some people do manage to get work in the industry, but not fame. Savi Sidhu is one such actor who worked with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, and starred in films made under banners like Subhash Ghai and Yash Raj Films, but his fate changed in such a way that he was forced to work as a security guard.

In an interview with Film Companion, Savi Sidhu revealed how, due to a lack of work in Bollywood, he had to take up work as a security guard to sustain his family.

Sidhu recalled how he had met director Anurag Kashyap during his difficult days who then gave him work in his film Paanch, but due to some reasons, this film could not be released. Savi Sidhu was then seen playing the role of Commissioner Samra in Black Friday.



Savi Sidhu had humble beginnings since childhood. He said that when he first entered the film industry, there was no dearth of work but suddenly Sidhu started feeling ill and he kept away from it. Now, the actor is looking to bounce back and, in the meantime, is happy that he is earning money by working and not by begging.

