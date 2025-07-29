Meet actor who gave 13 back-to-back flop films, was banned by film industry after..., his name is..., net worth is..

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981; however, his breakthrough came in 1986 with the film Naam. But, after Naam, Sanjay Dutt also has an unwanted record in his name, of working in 13 back-to-back flop films. Then came Khalnayak, co-starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

Sanjay Dutt, who is celebrating his 66th birthday today, is a name in the film industry who is not only known for his professional achievements but also his controversies. Sanjay Dutt inherited acting from his superstar parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, but then soon saw a downfall after his name was linked to drugs and the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Sanjay Dutt also spent time in jail because of it. Sanjay Dutt is now an active part of the film industry who enjoys a luxurious life; however, he also has quite a reputation for being the 'King of Comebacks'. Sanjay Dutt, dearly called Baba by his fans, went from being called a 'terrorist' to earning Rs 3000 crore for his comeback film. Today, we will tell you all about the rollercoaster that is this superstar's life.

Why was Sanjay Dutt sentenced to jail?

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981; however, his breakthrough came in 1986 with the film Naam. But, after Naam, Sanjay Dutt also has an unwanted record in his name, of working in 13 back-to-back flop films. Then came Khalnayak, co-starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, the film which made Sanjay Dutt a superstar after it was declared the second-highest-grossing film of that year. Now, with over 100 films under his name, Sanjay Dutt is considered a superstar.

Sanjay Dutt was on a career high after the success of Khalnayak; however, the issues in his personal life continued to haunt him. In 1993, after Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) as he allegedly possessed banned AK-56 assault rifles, the entire film industry banned him. Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to jail, got out on bail, and then went back to jail again.

How did Sanjay Dutt make a Rs 3000 crore comeback?

Sanjay Dutt was in jail for 5 years and planning his big comeback into the film industry after getting a clean chit; however, life had other plans. The superstar was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. As his cancer treatment was ongoing, Sanjay Dutt signed his first Kannada film, KGF 2, alongside Rocking Star Yash. The film broke all records upon release and earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide, establishing Sanjay Dutt's stardom. Sanjay Dutt then appeared in a cameo role in the Tamil film Leo. Both KGF 2 and Leo earned Rs 3000 crore combined at the box office, giving Sanjay Dutt a historic comeback in the industry.

Sanjay Dutt's net worth, per film earnings

Sanjay Dutt is now an active part of the film world and is a lesson to his fans on never losing hope. The actor is married to Maanyataa and has two children with her. He also has a daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his first wife, Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt reportedly charges around Rs 8-9 crore for a film and earns Rs 5-6 crore from brand endorsements. Sanjay Dutt's estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore.

