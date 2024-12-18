Sanjay Dutt was so impressed with Aishwarya Rai's beauty that he suggested she not pursue a career in acting. In an interview with CineBlitz, Sanjay Dutt recalled his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai during a Pepsi ad.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in the news amid rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. But, despite the turbulence in her personal life, Aishwarya Rai is still celebrated as one of Bollywood's most successful actresses. Ever since Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in 1994, she has been a leading figure in the film industry, often admired for her ageless beauty. To this day, Aishwarya Rai is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. In 1993, before Aishwarya Rai became a phenomenon, she was a leading model in India. It was during this time that she came into contact with Sanjay Dutt during a magazine shoot.

Sanjay Dutt was so impressed with Aishwarya Rai's beauty that he suggested she not pursue a career in acting. In an interview with CineBlitz, Sanjay Dutt recalled his first meeting with Aishwarya Rai during a Pepsi ad. His first reaction at the time was "Who’s that beautiful woman!"

Sanjay Dutt, who was aware of the challenges in the film industry, warned Aishwarya Rai at the time that her purity and beauty would not be able to handle the pressures of Bollywood. "When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you, that innocence is lost. That beautiful side that she has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do. It’s competitive. It’s like Man I have to look better than that, I’ve gotta be there. You know you climb two steps and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone," Sanjay Dutt told Aishwarya Rai.

Sanjay Dutt then also warned Aishwarya Rai that emotions have little place in the film industry. "It’s too professional, there are no feelings in this industry. You’ve got to be ready for the fact that if you’re not doing well, no one will be there for you. And if you are, everyone will be around. When they’re there, it’s managed differently. But when you’re alone, it’s hard to accept that they don’t want you anymore," he said.

Aishwarya Rai made her debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997. In the same year, she also made her Hindi debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol.

