Bollywood

Meet actor whose first wife died young, got cheated by second wife, then married woman 19 years younger, he is..

Sanjay Dutt married model Richa Sharma in the year 1987. Shortly after marriage, life gave Richa two such pains from which she could not recover, and at the young age of 32, she said goodbye to the world forever.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 09:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor whose first wife died young, got cheated by second wife, then married woman 19 years younger, he is..
In the glamorous life of Bollywood, it is very common for relationships to form and break. Here, as fast as the names of the actors get associated with each other, their relationship also breaks at the same speed. Today, we are going to tell you about the personal life of an actor who has been in the headlines not only due to his films but also due to controversies and his relationships. During that period, the actor dated many leading actresses at the same time and he has made these shocking revelations.

The first film of the superstar's career was a superhit and he became a star overnight. Sanjay Dutt, who was climbing the ladder of success in the industry, was so intoxicated with stardom that he also got addicted to drugs. During that time, his name was linked with not one or two but many actresses. According to Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju', he has dated 308 women in his life.

Sanjay Dutt married model Richa Sharma in the year 1987. Shortly after marriage, life gave Richa two such pains from which she could not recover, and at the young age of 32, she said goodbye to the world forever. Shortly after her marriage with Sanjay Dutt, model Richa Sharma came to know that she was suffering from cancer.

The actress, who was battling cancer, was devastated when she found out about her husband's extra-marital affair. She died in 1996 while battling the disease. She left behind a daughter - Trishala Dutt. Richa Sharma is known for films like 'Sadak Chhap', 'Hum Naujawan', 'Aag Hi Aag', and 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz'.

Two years after Richa Sharma passed away, Sanjay Dutt married air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in 1998. Sanjay Dutt's relationship with Rhea Pillai made a lot of headlines. While she was married to Sanjay Dutt, love knocked on the door of Rhea's life again.

Rhea Pillai was dating Leander Paes. She officially divorced the actor in 2008, but she was dating Leander Paes for many years before that. Rhea and Leander lived together for 15 years and both have a daughter Aiyaana Paes from this relationship.

After facing betrayal in love, Manyata entered Sanjay Dutt's life. After divorcing his second wife, the 'Khalnayak' actor married Manyata, who is 19 years younger than him, for the third time. The couple got married in a simple ceremony in Goa in 2008. In 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

After his third marriage, Sanjay Dutt faced many ups and downs in his life, but Manyata always stood by him, as his shield.

