F.I.R. fame Sandeep Anand, who had an arranged marriage with a woman named Shraddha and also had a son, Kiaan, is now separated from his child, with no idea about his whereabouts, ever since his divorce.

People might often seem happy on the surface, but they hide pain and suffering underneath. Some actors, too, have the remarkable ability to make audiences laugh through their comic timing, however, their on-screen happy-go-lucky characters are often far from their reality. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who remains a comforting character for many fans because of his on-screen humour, but behind it, is the pain he endured in his personal life. We are talking about none other than Sandeep Anand, who is a household name because of his characters in hit TV shows like F.I.R. and May I Come In Madam.

While the characters played by Sandeep Anand have always brought immense laughter to his audience, his personal life has always been a pain point. Sandeep Anand, who had an arranged marriage with a woman named Shraddha and also had a son, Kiaan, is now separated from his child, with no idea about his whereabouts, ever since his divorce.

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, Sandeep Anand, describing his marriage as 'fraudulent', said that he felt betrayed by the whole shebang. Sandeep Anand shared that he hardly knew Shraddha before they got married. "I had met her two or three times. I had come to Mumbai after the marriage. I would wake up every morning and go to the set," he said.

Sandeep Anand further revealed how he could only spend 5 days a month at home, with little communication, as he was always busy working. Because he was the only one managing everything, it also took a toll on his mental health. "I was being given slow poison," Sandeep Anand said, explaining the emotional and physical trauma he went through.

Sandeep Anand faced various health issues during the shoot of May I Come In Madam, as he also gained significant weight.

Sandeep Anand further shared how two years after their divorce, he was aware of nothing. "Later, I found out that it was all a fraud, done as part of a plan." Sandeep Anand also learned that his childhood friend was also behind the betrayal he faced. "Now, he’s disappeared with my wife and son. Everyone is missing. He ran away after cheating on me. It doesn’t matter to me now," he said.

Sandeep Anand revealed that he transferred everything he owned to his ex-wife’s name, including the house he had bought, during the divorce. "I have lived in an ashram. It doesn’t matter to me anymore," he said.

