Meet actor who started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns Rs 16 crore monthly, his net worth is..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

There are many stars in the entertainment world who have been maintaining their hold on Bollywood for years. But, there is one star in the industry who has been ruling Bollywood for years and no other star has been able to touch his stature till now. 

In the film industry and among his fans, this superstar is referred to as 'Bhaijaan'. Any film that this superstar is part of becomes a superhit, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

You will be shocked to know that there was a time when Salman Khan used to earn only Rs 75. Despite being the son of Salim Khan, a legendary screenwriter, Salman Khan used to work as a background dancer. Salman himself had spoken about the same in an interview. 

“My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun, Salman Khan said. He further added, “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Salman Khan made his debut with the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', in which he played a supporting role. He played the lead role in Sooraj R Barjatya's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' (1989), which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time.

Salman Khan's hairstyle in 'Tere Naam', released in 2003, was liked so much that many people adopted it for years to come. After this, Salman Khan's career took off. Although Salman gained a huge fan following with his very first film, but, at that time, his fees were very low. According to a report in Siasat Daily, Salman Khan charges over Rs 100 crore per film. He reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 2900 crore. Salman Khan reportedly earns an estimated Rs 220 crore annually and Rs 16 crore monthly.

