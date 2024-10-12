This actor failed as a lead hero in Bollywood but later gained some recognition by playing supporting roles. During his struggle, he survived only Maggi for six months. Later, he became a TV star with one show and even holds a record of playing maximum roles in one show.

The actor who holds record of playing most characters in one show

Struggles and hardships are integral factors of any actor. No artiste could achieve success without striving hard. Today we will discuss one such actor who started his journey with films and made a decent debut. However, in the following years, he started getting bad roles, and he also accepted a few of them to survive. Later, he went jobless for years, and then one show changed his career forever.

The movie actor who found success in TV is...

Aasif Sheikh, the actor made his debut with the film Rama O Rama (1987), which went average. Later he was seen taking up forgettable projects including Agneekaal, Muqaddar Ka Badshaah, Haque, Yaara Dildara, and a few other projects. However, Aasif failed as the lead hero. Thus, he started doing supporting roles and even cameo appearances in films such as Zamaana Deewana, Karan Arjun, Agni Prem, Chhote Sarkar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bandhan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and several other films. Aasif Sheikh has worked with the biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt.

When Aasif Sheikh was out of work for years

In an interview with Friday Talkies, Aasif Sheikh revealed that after failing in Bollywood, he was jobless, without work for 3.5 years. Aasif got married a few years after entering films, he even had a kid. So Aasif strived hard to overcome this dull phase and later agreed to do some bad films as well.

When Aasif Sheikh survived six months on Maggi

In the same conversation, Aasif opened up about his struggles and said that he ate Maggi for lunch and dinner, continuously for six months.

Aasif Sheikh's life changed after...

With persistence, Aasif overcame the dull phase of his career by bagging the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Aasif's character of Vibhuti Narayan made him a household name, and the show became a highlight of his career.

Aasif has a record of playing...

With Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Aasif went on to play 350 characters in one show. Aasif holds the World Book of Records for playing the maximum number of characters on screen.

