Salman Khan is the King of Rs 100 crore club with 18 films. He is followed by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan, whose 17, 15, and 10 movies have earned over Rs 100 crore net in India, respectively.

In 2008, Aamir Khan inaugurated the Rs 100 crore club with Ghajini. The AR Murugadoss directed action thriller, which was the remake of his own 2005 Tamil movie, became the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India. There are more than a 100 Bollywood films in the 100 crore club now. One actor dominates this list, whose 18 movies have earned over Rs 100 crore net at the domestic box office. He is none other than Salman Khan. Salman entered the club with his 2010 action comedy Dabangg and never looked back. His latest movie to earn over Rs 100 crore in India is Sikandar, which is also, coincidentally, directed by Murugadoss.

Here is the list of Salman Khan films in the Rs 100 crore club, along with their domestic net box office figures (in Rs):

1. Dabangg – 140.22 crore

2. Ready – 120.90 crore

3. Bodyguard – 148.52 crore

4. Ek Tha Tiger – 198.78 crore

5. Dabangg 2 – 155 crore

6. Jai Ho – 117.2 crore

7. Kick – 231.85 crore

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.34 crore

9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210.16 crore

10. Sultan – 300.45 crore

11. Tubelight – 119.26 crore

12. Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crore

13. Race 3 – 169.50 crore

14. Bharat – 212.03 crore

15. Dabangg 3 – 146.23 crore

16. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110.94 crore

17. Tiger 3 – 282.79 crore

18. Sikandar – 110.10 crore

Salman Khan's recent films, starting from Race 3 to Sikandar, have failed to impress the audiences and critics like his previous hits. Still, due to his massive popularity, they were able to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. But now, even his fans wish to see the actor in Salman Khan rise and shine again. After the Judwaa actor, the next actor who has the most films in the Rs 100 crore club is Akshay Kumar with 17 films. Ajay Devgn takes the third spot with 15 films in the list and Shah Rukh Khan follows them with 10 of his movies achieving this milestone.

