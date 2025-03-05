Though his initial successes came from multi-starrer or two-hero films, he refused to give up. Currently, he is counted among the A-rated actors, who owns an empire worth Rs 1200 crore.

Before rising to stardom, this actor faced many setbacks, including rejection before his debut, being dropped from his first film, and a string of flops. Though his initial successes came from multi-starrer or two-hero films, he refused to give up. Now, this actor, recipient of National Award, Padma Shri, is counted among the A-rated actors, and also owns an empire worth Rs 1200 crore.



Saif Ali Khan's film debut in 1993 came with a built-in advantage, as he was the son of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, and renowned actress Sharmila Tagore. His start was dramatic as he was infamously fired from his debut film Bekhudi by director Rahul Rawail. The film was initially intended to launch the careers of both Saif and Kajol. However, Saif's inaugural shot ended in disaster, and Rawail, known for his exacting standards, promptly replaced him with Kamal Sadanah. The incident could have been a crushing blow, but instead, it paved the way for Saif's eventual rise to stardom.



Saif Ali Khan's rise to stardom

Saif’s long-awaited debut finally arrived in 1993 with Yash Chopra's Parampara. Despite being backed by a prominent banner, the film unfortunately failed to leave a lasting impression at the box office. Although he tasted moderate success with films, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Kachcha Dhaage, and Kya Kehna, which became hits, however, they were multi-starrer.

Despite facing early career struggles, Saif Ali Khan's fortunes changed with the 2004 blockbuster Hum Tum. The film not only became his first solo hit but also a cult romantic comedy, earning him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Interestingly, he wasn't the initial choice for the role. Director Kunal Kohli revealed in an interview that he had first offered Hum Tum to Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Vivek Oberoi.

The success of Hum Tum marked a turning point in Saif's career, establishing him as a bankable star. He went on to deliver a string of hits, including Salaam Namaste, Race, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail, earning a position as a leading actor in Bollywood.



Saif Ali Khan's net worth



As the son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif's royal legacy is well-known. The Nawab of Pataudi's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1,200 crores, accumulated from his royal legacy, successful film career, business ventures, and endorsements. He has solidified his financial standing, earning Rs 10-15 crore per film and Rs1-5 crore through brand endorsements.



On the personal front, Saif is married to Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two sons Taimur and Jeh. He also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

