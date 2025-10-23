Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Rishab Shetty wanted to make the Hindi remake of his 2018 Kannada film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai with Amitabh Bachchan, but he couldn't meet the legendary director at his home that time.

Rishab Shetty, whose latest release Kantara Chapter 1 is breaking box office records with each passing day and has already grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, was seen as the guest in one of recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which is being hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In the episode, the Kannada actor-director talked about his struggles in the early days in his film career and also recounted an incident when he went to Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa but left empty-handed.

The National Award-winning actor said, "We come from a lower-middle-class family. Financially, things were tough. My father was an astrologer. In Bangalore, I got a chance to do theatre. My first play was actually a Marathi play, Ghashiram Kotwal, which we translated and performed in Kannada. I played the lead role and even won the Best Actor award. That’s when people started recognising me. Later, in college, I pursued a diploma in filmmaking. But to survive and make ends meet, I took up all kinds of odd jobs. I used to sell 20-litre mineral water cans, distribute tea powder, and work in hotels."

Sharing the significant moment that changed his life, Rishab added, "One day I got a call to deliver a 10-litre water can for an event. When I reached, I realised it was the inauguration of a filmmaking course. I had saved up some money from selling water bottles and decided to use that to enrol myself in the course. That’s how my journey began. And because of that I got a chance in 2 films. But for nearly ten years, I didn’t get any substantial work. During that time, I came to Mumbai, worked as an office boy in production houses, even drove cars for producers. In 2014, I returned to Bangalore and finally got a chance to direct, that changed my life completely."

Recalling his visit to Big B's home Jalsa, Rishab shared, "I had actually come to meet you before as well. I came to your house with a film of mine called Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. It was a children’s film featuring Anant Nag ji. That film went on to win the National Award for Best Children’s Film. I had come to discuss a possible Hindi adaptation with you. Unfortunately, I couldn’t meet you that day, but I did see Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) from a distance. I remember being mesmerised by the room full of your awards, there were so many."

Replying to him with utmost humility, Amitabh said, "Let me tell you, sir, those aren’t only my awards. In my family, others keep getting awarded as well, there’s Aishwarya, Jaya, Abhishek, all their awards are also kept there." KBC airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and the episodes can be streamed later on SonyLIV.

