FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

What are carbide guns, that left 14 children blind in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali?

Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, now enjoys massive social media following, her name is...

Meet Karanbir Singh, Austria's sensational batter who smashed past Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav to set new T20I world record

Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 2025 to become...; she is from...

IND vs NZ: Who is Pratika Rawal? Young Indian opener makes history during WWC 20

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car, netizens call him...; WATCH

Viral video shows man urinating in moving car in Gurugram

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster

Rishab Shetty wanted to make the Hindi remake of his 2018 Kannada film Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai with Amitabh Bachchan, but he couldn't meet the legendary director at his home that time.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actor who worked as office boy, driver, wanted to pitch his film to Amitabh Bachchan but...; then gave Rs 800-crore blockbuster
Rishab Shetty in Avane Srimannarayana
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rishab Shetty, whose latest release Kantara Chapter 1 is breaking box office records with each passing day and has already grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, was seen as the guest in one of recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which is being hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In the episode, the Kannada actor-director talked about his struggles in the early days in his film career and also recounted an incident when he went to Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa but left empty-handed.

The National Award-winning actor said, "We come from a lower-middle-class family. Financially, things were tough. My father was an astrologer. In Bangalore, I got a chance to do theatre. My first play was actually a Marathi play, Ghashiram Kotwal, which we translated and performed in Kannada. I played the lead role and even won the Best Actor award. That’s when people started recognising me. Later, in college, I pursued a diploma in filmmaking. But to survive and make ends meet, I took up all kinds of odd jobs. I used to sell 20-litre mineral water cans, distribute tea powder, and work in hotels."

Sharing the significant moment that changed his life, Rishab added, "One day I got a call to deliver a 10-litre water can for an event. When I reached, I realised it was the inauguration of a filmmaking course. I had saved up some money from selling water bottles and decided to use that to enrol myself in the course. That’s how my journey began. And because of that I got a chance in 2 films. But for nearly ten years, I didn’t get any substantial work. During that time, I came to Mumbai, worked as an office boy in production houses, even drove cars for producers. In 2014, I returned to Bangalore and finally got a chance to direct, that changed my life completely."

Recalling his visit to Big B's home Jalsa, Rishab shared, "I had actually come to meet you before as well. I came to your house with a film of mine called Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. It was a children’s film featuring Anant Nag ji. That film went on to win the National Award for Best Children’s Film. I had come to discuss a possible Hindi adaptation with you. Unfortunately, I couldn’t meet you that day, but I did see Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) from a distance. I remember being mesmerised by the room full of your awards, there were so many." 

Replying to him with utmost humility, Amitabh said, "Let me tell you, sir, those aren’t only my awards. In my family, others keep getting awarded as well, there’s Aishwarya, Jaya, Abhishek, all their awards are also kept there." KBC airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and the episodes can be streamed later on SonyLIV.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to start process, 'When there will be...'
Delhi environment minister shares plan for cloud seeding, reveals when, how to s
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl
'Light's victory over darkness': Trump, Netanyahu, other world leaders extend Diwali wishes
'Light's victory': Trump, Netanyahu, other leaders extend Diwali wishes
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE