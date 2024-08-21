Meet actor who used to sell water, worked in hotels, then became superstar, gave all time superhit film that earned Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

10 states with maximum illiterate population

10 states with maximum illiterate population

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई ��जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who used to sell water, worked in hotels, then became superstar, gave all time superhit film that earned Rs..

Rishab started as a spot boy in a film and he was also a clap boy in some films. In 2006, he got a chance to work as an assistant director in the Kannada film 'Cyanide'. The director of this film was MR Ramesh. His first major role was in 'Tuglak' (2012).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who used to sell water, worked in hotels, then became superstar, gave all time superhit film that earned Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishab Shetty, till two years ago was known only in the South film industry, but now is a popular name in India. The reason for it is the success of 'Kantara'. The film, made in just Rs 16 crore, earned over Rs 415 crore worldwide. Rishab Shetty was the writer, director, and actor of 'Kantara' and became super successful after the film was released. However, to succeed, he had to struggle for nearly 20 years. Sometimes he sold water bottles and cans to make a living and sometimes he did odd jobs in hotels. Rishab Shetty entered films as a spot boy.

Rishab Shetty was born in 1983 in the Kadri neighborhood in Mangaluru City of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka to a Bunt family. He actively participated in plays while studying in Bengaluru and his success there inspired him to pursue a career in films. 

Due to his non-filmy background, Rishab Shetty had no idea about the film world, so after a lot of research, he decided to pursue a diploma in film direction along with his studies. 

Rishab, who belongs to a middle-class family, did not want to trouble his parents for his studies and living, so he did many small jobs. He worked selling water bottles and cans.

After this, he did a small job in a hotel. He also tried his hand in real estate but his mind was only set on acting. This was the reason that after leaving all the work and earning a diploma in film direction, Rishab decided to enter the film industry.

Rishab started as a spot boy in a film and he was also a clap boy in some films. In 2006, he got a chance to work as an assistant director in the Kannada film 'Cyanide'. The director of this film was MR Ramesh. His first major role was in 'Tuglak' (2012). 

Rishab once said about his struggling phase, "I wanted to become an actor, but I was not getting any chance in the industry. I had neither any contacts nor any ideas. I once read about a Kannada actor who started as an assistant director and became a hero after doing side roles. Then I felt that this path would be right for people like us. After my studies, I did a short-term course in filmmaking and started working as an assistant director and after 6-7 years, I turned to acting."

He debuted as a lead actor in the Kannada film 'Bell Bottom' (2019) which was a super hit. However, it was 'Kantara' that forever changed Rishab Shetty's life. In an interview, he revealed how he got the idea for the film during the COVID-19 lockdown. 

The year 2022 proved to be a game-changer for Rishab Shetty. It made him a pan-India star. The film 'Kantara' took him to great heights. 'Kantara' earned only Rs 1.27 crore on the first day. When people praised the film after watching it, the earnings gradually increased and reached Rs 415 crores.

The film ran in theatres for almost two months. It also completed 50 days in theatres in Australia and New Zealand. Rishab Shetty is now working on the film's sequel.

READ | Meet actress who worked with stars, now lives with dogs, cows, snakes, Amitabh Bachchan rejected film with her due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement