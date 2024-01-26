Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Meet actor who made debut with flop film, gave 7 flops in 16 years, 14 hits, his one film earned over...

The superstar who started his acting career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film in 2007 is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir started his acting career with Sonam Kapoor in the year 2007 with the film 'Saawariya'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Today, we will talk about an actor who is known as the 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood. This actor started his career as an assistant director but when he tried his hand at acting, he made everyone a fan of his charm, looks, and skills. Only one film of this actor, who gave 14 hit films in his career, had earned a total of Rs 917 crore at the box office. This actor's father was also a superstar.

This actor became a superstar and made a place in people's hearts right from his debut film. Even though his first film proved to be a flop, he proved himself through the recognition he got from the film and today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. In his career spanning sixteen years, this actor has given 14 superhit films so far but only one film made such huge earnings that it created history.

The superstar who started his acting career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film in 2007 is none other than Ranbir Kapoor, who has won accolades by playing the role of a villain. Ranbir started his acting career with Sonam Kapoor in the year 2007 with the film 'Saawariya'. Although, his debut film proved to be a flop.

Even though Ranbir Kapoor could not get any success in his first film, he managed to make a place for himself in the audience's heart. Everyone liked his work a lot. This was the reason why he was able to give 14 hit films in his career.

Very few people know that Ranbir Kapoor started his career not as an actor but as an assistant director with Rajesh Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'. Although, he did not get any recognition in this film. Only after this, he tried his hand in the world of acting with the film 'Saawariya'.

Apart from his films, Ranbir has also been in the news a lot about his love life. Before marriage, the actor's name was linked with many big actresses from Bollywood. The names of many actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone are included in this list.

Ranbir Kapoor has worked in 14 hit films and 7 flop films in his career. But in his film 'Animal', released last year, the applause he won for his ferocious look was never achieved before in any film. Even in terms of the film's earnings, 'Animal' crossed the Rs 900 crore mark. According to the report of Saknilk, Ranbir Kapoor's film has earned a grand total of Rs 917 crore worldwide.

