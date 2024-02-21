Twitter
Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

Rajpal Yadav had a job and was married, living a happy life. But, destiny had something else in store for him. When Rajpal Yadav was 20, his young wife died.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Today, we will talk about an actor who faced many hardships in his life before he succeeded. When Rajpal Yadav was 17, he wanted to become an Army officer. He even went to the Army recruitment rally, however, due to his stature, an Army officer threw him out. After his dreams of becoming an Army officer were shattered, Rajpal Yadav got a job as a tailor in an ordinance factory. Rajpal Yadav was a young boy from the Kulara town of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and with a job in hand, his family thought of getting him married. 

Rajpal Yadav had a job and was married, living a happy life. But, destiny had something else in store for him. When Rajpal Yadav was 20, his young wife died. Rajpal Yadav, devastated by this loss, tried to move on from it and joined the theatre. Soon, Rajpal Yadav earned such a name that he is referred to as the comedy king of Bollywood. 

Rajpal Yadav, born on March 16, 1971, in Kulra town of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, has spread his talent in more than 200 films till now. 

Rajpal Yadav's father was a simple farmer. But as soon as he was born, Rajpal Yadav had the urge to do something. 

After recovering from many hardships, Rajpal Yadav concentrated his attention on theater and took admission to Bharatendu Natya Academy in 1992. He took acting training here for 2 years and traveled to the National School of Drama. 

In the year 1999, Rajpal Yadav got work in his first film 'Dil Kya Kare'. Rajpal Yadav then worked in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle'. It was from here that Rajpal Yadav started to be recognised as a successful film star.

After this, Rajpal Yadav did amazing roles in films like 'Chandni Bar', 'Company', 'Lal Salaam', 'Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi', and 'Haasil', among others. 

In the year 2003, Rajpal Yadav worked in the film 'Hungama' directed by Priyadarshan. He was much appreciated for his role in the film. 

Rajpal Yadav met his second wife Radha in 2003. Rajpal married Radha in June 2003. Today, Rajpal Yadav has 2 daughters and lives happily in Mumbai. His net worth is Rs 50 crore, as per media reports. 

