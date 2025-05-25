Sridevi and Rajinikanth worked together in 19 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Reports state the two shared a strong off-screen bond, with Rajinikanth playing a protective role in her life.

When it comes to the name of the first female superstar of Hindi cinema, Sridevi comes on top of that list, who started her career in South and became a well-known name in Bollywood. Her films like Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Judaai, and Mr India are still the favorites of the fans. Throughout her career, the late Sridevi worked with many superstars, but her most memorable collaboration was with Rajinikanth, with whom Sridevi worked in 19 films together. Rajinikanth played Sridevi's son in their first film together. They first collaborated on the sets of the 1976 Tamil film, Moondru Mudichu, directed by K. Balachander. Sridevi was only 13 at the time but played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in the film.

Sridevi and Rajinikanth worked together in 19 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Reports state the two shared a strong off-screen bond, with Rajinikanth playing a protective role in her life. With time, Rajinikanth fell in love with Sridevi. Several media reports suggest that Rajinikanth was extremely close to Sridevi's family, especially her mother, and once even voiced his desire to marry Sridevi when she turned 16. But, due to one bad omen, he could not express his love to her.

In an earlier interview, filmmaker K. Balachander once revealed that Rajinikanth, who was in love with Sridevi, who was 13 years younger than him, decided to visit the actress's house to propose to her. However, just as he arrived at Sridevi's home, during a housewarming ceremony, the power went out, leaving the house in darkness.

Rajinikanth, who is considered to be deeply superstitious, considered this incident to be a bad omen and left Sridevi's home without confessing his love. Rajinikanth never brought up that topic again but the two continued to remain friends till Sridevi's death in 2018.

Eventually, Sridevi went on to marry producer, Boney Kapoor in 1996. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, married Latha Rajinikanth in 1981.

