The 90s are known for superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, who touched the pinnacle of success by working in some of the blockbuster films of that era. But, there was one actor who became an overnight sensation in the 90s and earned the title of a superstar. The situation was such that he overshadowed even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. But the journey of success in his career was not long, and he slowly moved away from the world of acting. The situation has become such that even today, when this 90s superstar is trying to make waves in the OTT world, people are unable to recognize him. We are talking about none other than Rahul Roy, who made his debut with the film Aashiqui in 1990 and became an overnight star.

Rahul Roy became a household name after his debut film was released. At the age of just 24, Rahul Roy surpassed the popularity of all three Khans: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. There was a time when he also signed a total of 47 films in 11 days after the blockbuster success of his debut film.

However, Rahul Roy's stardom did not last long. Later in his career, he gave 20 back-to-back flops, putting him on the list of forgotten actors. Afsana was released in 2001 before he took a break from acting. Five years later, in 2006, he returned to the world of acting. However, he was unable to regain the limelight like before.

To extend his professional journey in films for the last time, Rahul Roy participated in Bigg Boss in 2006, and it proved to be good for him. Due to this, he came into the limelight and became a fan favorite, and won the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 1.

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a stroke followed by a heart attack and was hospitalised. The actor was partially paralysed for a while and needed expensive medical treatments. The actor was unable to pay his medical bills, and that's when Salman Khan stepped in and took care of his expenses.

After his recovery, in 2023, Rahul Roy returned to films as an actor and producer. The actor was last seen in a supporting role in Kanu Behl's Agra (2023).

