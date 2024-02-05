Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Every year new people come in with dreams in their eyes to become successful actors in the industry, however, only a few are able to make their place in the dynamic entertainment industry. On the other hand, there are star kids who get this opportunity very easily, and even after back-to-back flops, they get a chance to revive their careers. One such actor who started his career with flops films has a whopping net worth of Rs 280 crore.

The actor we are talking about quit college and even after 29 flops, he made a comeback with OTT and impressed the audience. He is none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. There was a phase in Amitabh's life when he faced a financial crisis, it was then that Abhishek decided to quit his studies and help his father. He said in an interview, "We were going through a lot of financial crisis at that time because Dad had started a company, in which he had to suffer a lot of loss. At that time I felt that I should support my father more than studies." He revealed that before coming into films, he had become a production boy and used to make tea for the actors on the film sets. Later, he also worked in the industry as a production assistant and assistant director.

Abhishek finally made his debut in Bollywood as the male lead in J. P. Dutta's war drama Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor. Though the film was average at the box office, the actors' performances were praised by critics. However, his next 8 films tanked at the box office. The actor got his first hit with Dhoom which was a multi-starrer film that also starred John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. His first solo hit came in 2005 with the film Bunty Aur Babli which also starred Rani Mukerji. In 23 years of his career, Abhishek Bachchan has given 29 flops and has hits like Happy New Year, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3, and Housefull 3 among others but all of them were multi-starrer.

However, in 2020, he made his OTT debut with the series Breathe: Into the Shadows and impressed everyone with his acting chops. His The Big Bull, Dasvi also impressed the audience. However, his theatrical comeback film Ghoomer failed to impress the audience. The actor who once made tea on sets, is now reportedly worth Rs 280 crore.

According to reports, he earns around Rs 2 crore every month. According to Moneymint, Abhishek Bachchan's fee is Rs 10-12 crore for a film. Not only this, he also owns Pro-Kabbadi league team Jaipur Pink Panthers which is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.