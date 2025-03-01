He and his brother joined their father's commodities business at a young age, eventually expanding it into a thriving enterprise. He spent his 20s supplying mustard cake powder to Punjab, before venturing into real estate with his family.

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, this actor initially built a real estate business before moving to Mumbai to pursue filmmaking. He founded Recyclewala Films to produce content-driven films. His debut production, Ship of Theseus (2012), earned critical acclaim and won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film. He took 6 years to make a film which turned out be a flop at the time of release, however, it became a hit in re-release. We are talking about critically acclaimed actor-producer Sohum Shah.

Sohum Shah's journey to success was marked by a decade-long struggle with self-doubt. Fortunately, he had the unwavering support of his wife and friend Adesh Prasad, with whom he co-created the critically acclaimed film 'Tumbaad'. Sohum Shah's passion project, Tumbbad, a period folklore horror drama, was a labor of love that consumed six years of his life. The actor-producer went all out to bring this unique story to life, even selling his property to fund the film. Released in 2018, Tumbbad has stood the test of time, aging remarkably well and proving to be a wise investment for Shah.

Sohum Shah's early life

Hailing from a modest family in Sri Ganganagar, Sohum was the youngest of five children. His father's meager salary of Rs 3,000 made life challenging. He and his brother joined their father's commodities business at a young age, eventually expanding it into a thriving enterprise. Sohum spent his 20s supplying mustard cake powder to Punjab, before venturing into real estate with his family. Despite his humble beginnings, Sohum's perseverance and passion ultimately led him to pursue his dreams in the film industry.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey in the film industry, Sohum had once expressed his astonishment at how far he has come. "It's surreal to think about my journey as an actor over the past ten years," he said. "Growing up in Sri Ganganagar, I was just a fan of actors and their work. I remember traveling 30-40 km just to catch a glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee sir when he was shooting in my hometown. I would dream of becoming an actor back then, and now, I'm humbled to be a part of this industry," he was quoted as saying to a publication.

Sohum Shah's struggles

Sohum has spoken candidly about his struggles in the film industry and with mental health. Despite having financial means, he faced a significant language barrier, with English being a major obstacle to landing leading roles. He also faced pressure to fit in and conform to societal expectations, which took a toll on his mental health. However, he visited therapists and sought professional help time and again to be in the game.

Besides Tumbbad, Sohum has had a notable film career, with roles in several critically acclaimed films. He played a cop in Meghna Gulzar's Talvar, based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. In 2017, he starred alongside Kangana Ranaut in Hansal Mehta's Simran. In addition to his film work, Sohum Shah has also made a mark on the digital platform, delivering memorable performances in popular OTT shows like Maharani and Dahaad.

Sohum Shah's Crazxy



Meanwhile, Sohum's latest thriller, Crazxy, is currently running in theaters. Directed by Girish Kohli, the film features Sohum in the lead role. Billed as a unique and gripping thriller, Crazxy has taken a promising start at the box office since its release.