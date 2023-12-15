Headlines

Meet actor who ended first marriage after affair with a superstar, got married secretly, became father at 50, is now...

Prabhudeva and Himani Singh were in a live-in relationship for some time. Confirming the news of becoming a father for the fourth time, the star had said, "Yes, it is true. I have become a father again at this age (50 years). I am very happy and feel complete in myself."

DNA Web Team

Dec 15, 2023

The film star, who started his career as a group dancer, is today a famous actor and director of Bollywood and South cinema, who has worked with Salman Khan in many popular films. He is quite shy by nature but has been in the headlines due to his love life. He married a Muslim woman in 1995, but his marriage broke due to his extramarital affair with South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara. About 9 years after the actor's divorce, news came that he was in a relationship with his niece and was going to marry her, but when the marriage took place, it was revealed that the bride was not his niece, but some other woman. When he became the father of a daughter at the age of 50, people became more curious to know about his personal life.

The actor's epic dance performance on 'Muqabla' became so popular that he was called the 'Michael Jackson of India'. Apart from dancing, the film star also left an impression with his acting and direction, although it was his personal life that kept making headlines. It was heard that about 8 years after his breakup with Nayanthara that Prabhudeva has started dating his niece Shobha. When he became a father for the fourth time in June this year, people were surprised beyond measure.

There were rumors about Prabhudeva that he would marry his niece Shobha, with whom his affair was making a lot of headlines, but the star secretly married Himani Singh in 2020. The actor's second wife is a physiotherapist by profession.

Prabhudeva and Himani Singh were in a live-in relationship for some time. Confirming the news of becoming a father for the fourth time, the star had told ETimes, "Yes, it is true. I have become a father again at this age (50 years). I am very happy and feel complete in myself."

Prabhudeva was in a relationship with Nayanthara before marrying Himani Singh, due to which he got divorced from his first wife Ramlath (now Latha) in 2011, but Nayanthara also left him after about a year.

Prabhudeva had 3 sons from his first wife Ramlath but their eldest son died of cancer in 2008, aged 13. Prabhudeva has been associated with the cinema world for about 32 years. He has won the National Award for Best Choreographer twice. He also directed Salman Khan's film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. He also appeared in the Tamil film 'Bagheera'. 

He is popular in South cinema as well as Bollywood. Prabhudheva will be now seen in his 60th film 'Wolf'. Wolf is an upcoming Tamil movie. The movie is directed by Vinoo Venkatesh and will feature Prabhudeva, Raai Laxmi, Vasishta N. Simha, and Anasuya Bharadwaj as lead characters.

