Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh eloped to get married after his parents were against him marrying an actress older than him. The couple have two sons named Aryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. The family has now become popular, thanks to their YouTube vlogs.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the iconic onscreen lovers Raj and Simran, the 1995 Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of India. The romantic drama not just marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, but also had Parmeet Sethi making his acting debut as Simran's fiance Kuljeet Singh. The other most famous role played by Parmeet is the Pakistani Major Shahbaaz Humdani in the 2004 war drama Lakshya, which also featured Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta.

Before even entering films, Parmeet Sethi tied the knot with actress Archana Puran Singh in 1992. She has starred in popular films such as Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Raja Hindustani among others. Born in 1962, Archana is four years older than Parmeet, who was born in 1966. In The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago, the couple shared how they eloped to get married as Parmeet's parents were against their relationship. Archana has been a permanent guest on Kapil Sharma's comedy shows since 2019.

Talking about their marrige, Parmeet said, "She compelled me to marry her. She created such circumstances", and Archana added, "He proposed to me, and we actually eloped." Sethi then added, "At 11 pm, we decided to get married. We left to find a pandit, and at 12 am, even the pandit was like, 'Tum bhaage hue ho? Ladki baalik hai?' I said, 'Mere se zyada baalik hai.' He said this isn’t the right way, and that we should wait for an auspicious time in the morning. We gave him some money, and he came at 11 am the next morning, and we got married."

When Kapil Sharma asked if there was any pushback from the parents, Archana replied, "There was a lot of drama. Parmeet’s parents voiced their disapproval. They felt I was a little too old for him, and I was an actress. But, despite all that, I’d like to mention that after we got married, they accepted me whole-heartedly. But they had no choice." Parmeet said, "We complimented each other physically. Our mental tuning was also perfect, and that’s the reason we got married."

Archana also shared how their hurried marriage proved to be a blessing as she said, "Many years after our marriage, I asked a pandit to match our horoscopes, and he was very concerned. He asked me if I was happy in my marriage, and I said yes. He told me that if he’d seen our horoscopes earlier, he'd have strongly advised us not to get married. We proved astrology wrong."

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh have two sons named Aryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, who are giving auditions to make their mark in Bollywood. The family has now become popular, thanks to their YouTube vlogs.

