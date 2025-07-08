Meet actor who used to borrow money from girlfriend, quit job, drank his urine, is now top...; he is...

Paresh Rawal is one of the most talented and respected actors in India. He has done over 240 films, won a National Award, and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014. He never lets anyone put him in one category, he can do comedy, play villains, and even serious roles. His journey to success, however, was full of struggles.

His Early Life

Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1955, in a Gujarati middle-class family in Mumbai. He studied at Narsee Monjee College, and after graduation, he wanted to earn money quickly. So, he joined Bank of Baroda, but he left the job in just 3 days because he didn’t like the office life.

At that time, he had no money, and he would take help from his girlfriend, Swaroop Sampat, who was an actress and had won Miss India 1979. Later, they got married in 1987 and had two sons—Aditya and Anirudh.

Starting as a Villain

Paresh began acting in Gujarati films and got his first Hindi movie in 1984 (Holi). He became famous after acting in Arjun (1985) and Naam (1986), where he played the villain. For many years, he played bad guy or sidekick roles in films like Kabzaa, Ram Lakhan, Damini, and Swarg.

In 1994, Paresh Rawal tried comedy in the film Andaz Apna Apna. He played a funny villain named Teja, and people loved him. After that, he acted in many comedy films like Mohra, Hero No. 1, Judaai, and Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi.

Even during this comedy phase, he didn’t stop doing serious roles. He played a eunuch in Tamanna and a dark character in Gupt.

The Role That Made Him a Legend

In 2000, Paresh played Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri. The character became super famous. Everyone loved Baburao's funny voice, glasses, and silly talks. He won many awards for this role and became a comedy icon. He played Baburao again in Phir Hera Pheri and will return in Hera Pheri 3.

He worked a lot with director Priyadarshan, and together they made many hit comedies.

Drank his urine:

During the shoot of a scene with Rakesh Pandey, Rawal seriously injured his leg. Fellow actors Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa rushed him to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Fearing that his career might be over, Rawal received an unexpected piece of advice from legendary action director Veeru Devgan.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Rawal recalled, Veeru Devgan had come to visit me at Nanavati. When he got to know what happened, he said, ‘Drink your own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You’ll never face any problem.’ He also told me to avoid alcohol, mutton, and tobacco—and just eat simple food.”

Rawal took the advice seriously. “I sipped it like beer… because if I had to do it, I wanted to do it properly.” After 15 days, Rawal said his healing stunned the doctors. An injury that would usually take over two months healed in one and a half months, surprising even the medical team.

Still Doing Different Roles

Paresh kept doing strong and different roles. In OMG: Oh My God, he played a shopkeeper who questions God and religion. In Table No. 21, he returned to a serious and dark role. Paresh Rawal is not just an actor—he is a complete performer who can make you laugh, cry, or even scare you. He never fears trying something new, and that’s what makes him special.