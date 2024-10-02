Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

Meet billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore company, his connection with Mukesh Ambani is...

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, vows to end liquor ban in Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This outsider went back to his home after facing a casting couch incident, only to return back and navigate the career on his own terms.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...
The outsider who went back to home after facing casting couch incident
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An actor often bows down before the circumstances. We have often heard about casting couch incidents, and how lives have been ruined in the lure of glamourous dreams. Not many can bounce back after facing such an incident, but here's an exception who bounced back after facing casting couch, and became a star with one film. 

This outsider started his journey with OTT and gained popularity by playing a villain in a popular web series. Later, he started his film journey by playing the challenging role of a transgender, and then he led a small-budget horror-comedy that made him an overnight sensation. His journey is commendable, as he faced the casting couch in the initial years of his career, and he left Mumbai and went back to his home. He returned and conquered the box office. 

The actor who crushed his acting dreams after facing a casting couch is...

Abhay Verma, this outsider impressed the critics and audience with his performance in the superhit Munjya. Before this horror-comedy, he played a transgender in the film Safed, and an antogonist in Manoj Bajpayee's OTT series The Family Man. 

Abhay Verma opens up about his casting couch incident 

Recently while speaking to Instant Bollywood, Abhay shared that in his initial career, he felt uncomfortable in a meeting, and he said no for the first time. "I have never gotten to the point where I have said no. Actually, it did happen once so my first-ever meeting in Bombay was not the ideal meeting. People do want different things in life." 

Verma stood firm, refusing to compromise his values and went back to his home in Panipat, Haryana. Furthermore, he revealed about casting couch incident, and said, "I was too naive to ever register that at that point. It happened once and later on I said, 'Why would I give my remote to my TV to everyone to play and change the channel'. That is my life and that is my goal. I went to Panipat, and I crushed my dreams like this cannot let this happen." Abhay recalled, "Then I came back with that power like a changed person and I was like, 'Ye meri journey hai aur kisi aur ka haq nahi hai aapko aapki journey batane ka'." On the work front, Abhay and Sharvari's Munjya grossed Rs 125 crores worldwide. 

Also read: This actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, became tough competitor of Shah Rukh, Salman, career was ruined after...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement