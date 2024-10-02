Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This outsider went back to his home after facing a casting couch incident, only to return back and navigate the career on his own terms.

An actor often bows down before the circumstances. We have often heard about casting couch incidents, and how lives have been ruined in the lure of glamourous dreams. Not many can bounce back after facing such an incident, but here's an exception who bounced back after facing casting couch, and became a star with one film.

This outsider started his journey with OTT and gained popularity by playing a villain in a popular web series. Later, he started his film journey by playing the challenging role of a transgender, and then he led a small-budget horror-comedy that made him an overnight sensation. His journey is commendable, as he faced the casting couch in the initial years of his career, and he left Mumbai and went back to his home. He returned and conquered the box office.

The actor who crushed his acting dreams after facing a casting couch is...

Abhay Verma, this outsider impressed the critics and audience with his performance in the superhit Munjya. Before this horror-comedy, he played a transgender in the film Safed, and an antogonist in Manoj Bajpayee's OTT series The Family Man.

Abhay Verma opens up about his casting couch incident

Recently while speaking to Instant Bollywood, Abhay shared that in his initial career, he felt uncomfortable in a meeting, and he said no for the first time. "I have never gotten to the point where I have said no. Actually, it did happen once so my first-ever meeting in Bombay was not the ideal meeting. People do want different things in life."

Verma stood firm, refusing to compromise his values and went back to his home in Panipat, Haryana. Furthermore, he revealed about casting couch incident, and said, "I was too naive to ever register that at that point. It happened once and later on I said, 'Why would I give my remote to my TV to everyone to play and change the channel'. That is my life and that is my goal. I went to Panipat, and I crushed my dreams like this cannot let this happen." Abhay recalled, "Then I came back with that power like a changed person and I was like, 'Ye meri journey hai aur kisi aur ka haq nahi hai aapko aapki journey batane ka'." On the work front, Abhay and Sharvari's Munjya grossed Rs 125 crores worldwide.

