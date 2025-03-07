Despite commercial failures, he is known as one of the talented actors in the industry. He has worked with Salman Khan, John Abraham, Prabhas and Priyanka Chopra among others in his career spanning over years.

Despite being born into a family of singers, this actor pursued a career in acting. His debut film earned him recognition but his subsequent films failed. Despite commercial failures, he is known as one of the talented actors in the industry. He has worked with Salman Khan, John Abraham, Prabhas and Priyanka Chopra among others in his career spanning over years. He lost on several roles due to his fair complexion. He is none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of the legendary singer Mukesh, was named after astronaut Neil Armstrong by Lata Mangeshkar. As a child, he appeared in films like Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989). After graduating from HR College and training at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and under Anupam Kher. He embarked on his acting journey fulfilling his grandfather's unfulfilled dream.



Neil Nitin Mukesh's nude scene in Jail

Neil made his debut in 2007 with Sriram Raghavan's thriller Johnny Gaddaar, earning critical acclaim and a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut. His breakthrough role came in 2009 with Kabir Khan's New York, which was a critical and commercial success. He then appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar's Jail which sparked controversy but earned him critical acclaim. For Jail, he went nude for a scene, about which his family was worried, but Neil had faith in Bhandarkar's vision and the crew's professionalism.



Neil Nitin became victim to racism in Bollywood

Most recently, Neil opened about facing racism in the industry due to his fair complexion. He revealed that filmmakers think he doesn't look like a "common man" and therefore doesn't get offered roles. He pointed out that actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who also have fair complexions, have been given opportunities to play diverse roles, including those that require brownfacing.

Further, Neil emphasised that with advanced technology and makeup, an actor's appearance can be altered, and he urged filmmakers to focus on his acting abilities and give him a chance. Expressed his frustration, he concluded that he has proven his versatility in films like Johnny Gaddaar and deserves equal opportunities. After five years of a gap, he made his comeback with a satirical action comedy film, Hisaab Barabar, alongside R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari.