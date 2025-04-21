At that young age, this actor balanced school and work to help his family during financially challenging times.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently opened up about his tough childhood and the hardships he faced growing up. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, he shared that he began working when he was just 13 years old.

At that young age, he balanced school and work to help his family during financially challenging times. Nana Patekar shared an emotional memory from his early years, saying, “I began working at 13. So in a way, I grew up much faster.”

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he recalled earning just Rs 35 a month and surviving on only one meal a day. Despite the hardships, he didn’t give up. “I used to work during the day and attend school in the evening. I was in Class 9 at the time,” he said.

Nana Patekar said those tough times really shaped how he sees life. “I believe your situation decides your age,” he shared. But he also mentioned that he eventually stopped letting hardship define him. “After a while, I didn’t let my circumstances decide my age. Now, I decide it myself, 18, 19… I’m as young as I choose to be,” he added with a smile.

Career:

Nana Patekar began his Bollywood journey with Gaman (1978) and gained recognition with Salaam Bombay! (1988). He won a National Award and Filmfare Award for Parinda (1989), and made his directorial debut with Prahaar (1991). The 1990s brought him success with films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Angaar (1992), Tirangaa (1993), and Krantiveer (1994), earning him multiple awards. He also won acclaim for Agni Sakshi and Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).

Still lives in village:

On KBC 16, Nana Patekar joined Amitabh Bachchan along with the Vanvaas team. Taking the hot seat, Nana shared how he prefers village life over city glam. “I’m from a village, not the industry. I work here and go back,” he said. He also invited Amitabh to visit his village, praising his dedication after learning Big B still works 12 hours a day.

He said, "I am not from the industry. I am from a village, and I work here, then I go back. Main gaonkheda ka hu, aur wahin ka rahunga, wahin accha lagta hai." that.”