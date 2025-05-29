As per media reports, SS Rajamouli was so keen on casting Nana Patekar for Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 that he drove to the actor's farmhouse near Pune to tell the story in person. Nana Patekar was also offered Rs 20 crore for just 15 days of work - about Rs. 1.3 crore a day.

After the mega-blockbuster film RRR, SS Rajamouli is now putting all his energy into the making of SSMB29, a giant adventure film with Mahesh Babu that is sure to break many box office records. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the cast alongside Mahesh Babu, SSMB29 is described by SS Rajamouli as a 'globetrotting action adventure, kind of a James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." With music by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani and a reported budget of nearly Rs 1000 crore, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's maiden collaboration, SSMB29, is creating all the hype.

However, while many actors often scramble to get a chance to work with such a reputed director, there is one top Bollywood star who recently refused to star in SSMB29. We are talking about none other than Nana Patekar, who was SS Rajamouli’s first choice to play Mahesh Babu’s father in the film.

As per media reports, SS Rajamouli was so keen on casting Nana Patekar for the film that he drove to the actor's farmhouse near Pune to tell the story in person. Nana Patekar was also offered Rs 20 crore for just 15 days of work - about Rs. 1.3 crore a day. However, despite liking the meeting, Nana Patekar rejected the offer as he felt the part was too small and not exciting.

"Rajamouli was very keen on casting Nana Patekar for a pivotal part in his film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The filmmaker had travelled from Hyderabad to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script. The duo, in fact, had an interesting exchange of inputs, but then Patekar said that this isn’t something he wants to do," News18 quoted a source as saying.

SSMB29, written by Rajamouli’s father, V Vijayendra Prasad, is currently in the works and is slated for a 2027 release.

Nana Patekar is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He made his debut in 1978 with a negative role in the film Gaman, and over the years, he made his mark by working in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Nana Patekar also won a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Agni Sakshi. When he started working as an actor, Nana Patekar's first salary was just Rs 750, but the actor now has a net worth of over Rs 80 crores.

On the work front, Nana Patekar is now all set to appear in Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

