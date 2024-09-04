Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who became overnight star after debut, signed 15 films, was called flop actor after..; not Akshay, Amitabh

Mukesh Khanna gained real recognition with the TV show 'Mahabharata' which was on Doordarshan in 1988, in which he played the role of Bhishma and Shaktimaan and Gangadhar in the 'Shaktimaan' serial.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Meet actor who became overnight star after debut, signed 15 films, was called flop actor after..; not Akshay, Amitabh
TRENDING NOW

    Mukesh Khanna's photo from his younger days is currently going viral on social media. The actor, who was a household name in the 90s, gained immense popularity but never got the tag of a superstar in the film industry. Recently, Mukesh Khanna shared a video in which he revealed that he got tagged as a flop hero only after his second film. Mukesh Khanna made his debut in Bollywood with 'Roohi' (1981) which was a super hit. 

    After his first film was a hit, Mukesh Khanna went on to sign 10-15 films in one go. But, after his second film was super flop, only 3-4 films signed by Mukesh Khanna were released. All of them proved to be a flop too.

    Mukesh Khanna gained real recognition with the TV show 'Mahabharata' which was on Doordarshan in 1988, in which he played the role of Bhishma and Shaktimaan and Gangadhar in the 'Shaktimaan' serial.

    Mukesh Khanna recently shared a video and said that he saw a period of recession between 1984 and 1986. He had 15 films from 1984 to 1986. Out of these, only three to four films were released and they were super flops. However, he had some more films which either did not get made or could not be released.

    Mukesh Khanna was quoted as saying, "In the beginning, when my 4-5 films flopped, I was called a flop actor. People used to say that the films are flopping because of you. The producers who came to me wanted to make money from me with the help of the market. I was praised for my first film and was signed for the lead role in 10-15 films. But, the industry and the market decide the life of an artist."

    Mukesh Khanna said, "If your work is not good, but the film becomes a hit, then you still manage to get the next few projects. But, when your work is good and the film flops, then you lose your value in the market."

    Mukesh Khanna now stays connected to his fans through his YouTube channel named Bhishma International. It has over 1.5 million subscribers. He also hosts a show called 'The Mukesh Khanna Show'.

    READ | Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
