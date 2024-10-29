This actor gave several blockbusters but has 50 flops and is still called a superstar.

In a time where box office numbers decide the success of not only a film but also that of an actor, there is one actor who has given 50 flops and is still called a superstar. The actor we are talking about has given several Rs 100 crore films, however, he has more flops than hits in Bollywood. One blockbuster made him a star and people called him 'more handsome than Shah Rukh Khan.' He is Jimmy Shergill.

Jimmy Shergill made his grand debut with the film Maachis, directed by Gulzar, based on the terrorism in Punjab. The film did reasonably well at the box office and got him noticed by all the top filmmakers in the industry. He was noticed by Aditya Chopra, who gave him a role in Mohabbatien which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai. The film became his major breakthrough and rose him to fame. Netizens called him 'more handsome than Shah Rukh Khan' after watching the film.

He then went on to star in several films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Haasil, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Yahaan, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, A Wednesday!, My Name Is Khan, Tanu Weds Manu, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more. According to Box Office India, while some of his movies became blockbusters, the actor has given a total of 50 flops in his career till now.

His blockbusters and his Punjabi films made him a superstar. He is one of the top actors in Punjabi cinema and even in Bollywood. According to reports Jimmy Shergill charges Rs 2 crore per film. He owns a luxurious house and has a reported net worth of Rs 76.14 crore. Jimmy was last seen in the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

