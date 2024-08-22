Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

Mohanlal was not afraid of taking risks in his career and always insisted on experimenting. This is the reason why he also learned magic in 2008. Apart from acting, Mohanlal is also fond of Taekwondo. In the year 2012, Mohanlal was awarded the 'Black Belt' by World Taekwondo.

Today, we will tell you about the life of such an actor who is counted among the legendary superstars of Indian cinema. This actor has been awarded prestigious awards like the National Award five times, the State Award nine times, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This superstar enjoys a massive fan following even at the age of 64. So far, he has worked in more than 400 films in his career and charges Rs 4-5 crore per film which are guaranteed to be a super hit at the box office.

Apart from being a lead actor, this superstar is also a singer, producer, and director, and distributor. We are talking about none other than the veteran actor of the South film industry - Mohanlal. His full name is Mohanlal Vishwanathan and he is said to be the driving force behind the success of the Malayalam industry.

Born in Kerala, Mohanlal never had any close relationships. He was born into a rich family and enjoyed all the comforts. His father was a bureaucrat and also the law secretary of the Kerala government. His mother Shanta Kumari was an ordinary housewife. Mohanlal, the younger of the two brothers, started dreaming of becoming an actor when he was in class 6.

According to media reports, during his school days when he was in class 6, Mohanlal took part in a school play in which he played the role of a 60-year-old man. It is said that he was praised a lot during this play and since then he decided to make his career in acting. Mohanlal was as good at sports as he was at acting.

He was also a state-level wrestling champion between 1977 and 1978. Mohanlal was about to debut in his childhood friend Maniyanpilla Raju's film 'Thiranottam'. However, this film got stuck in censorship and was not released on time. This film finally got released after 25 years when he had already become a superstar. His first film could not be released on time but the struggle continued.

After this, he worked in 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' in 1980. In this, he appeared in the role of a villain. After this, he played the role of a villain for many years to come. By 1985-86, he established himself as a successful actor. His popularity was such that between 1982 and 1986, his films used to be released every 15 days. There came a time when he worked in 34 films in a year.

Mohanlal is the only actor who gave 25 consecutive hit films in a year and no actor has been able to break this record to date. He mostly works in Malayalam films. Mohanlal made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Company'. This film was one of the highest-grossing films of 2002, in which Mohanlal played the role of a police commissioner named Veerappalil Srinivasan.

Mohanlal is also the owner of the film distribution company Maxlab Cinema and Entertainment. He has also started a film post-production studio named 'Vismaya Max' in Trivandrum. Apart from film production and distribution, Mohanlal also has a restaurant and spice packaging business.

Mohanlal is fond of luxury life. Apart from having a house in Ooty, he also has a flat in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Apart from this, he also has a chain of restaurants named 'Mohanlal Tastebuds' in Dubai. Mohanlal has 6 luxury cars worth crores like Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, and Range Rover. According to reports, his net worth is approximately Rs 376 crore.

