In Bollywood, the 1970s and 80s were an era when superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Rajesh Khanna ruled the roost. But their authority and stardom were put to the test when another actor entered the film industry with full force, dominating the scene with his dancing and acting skills. Today, this actor is not as active as Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra, however, his stardom is still the same, with fans worshipping his aura and work.

Many superstars in Bollywood have given a record number of flop films in their careers. The actor we are talking about today is the same. Despite being the first choice of many filmmakers, this actor is the only Bollywood star who has given 180 flop films in 47 years of his career. What's surprising is that this actor has not even seen about 200 of his films.

The actor we are talking about, with the highest number of box office flops, is none other than Mithun Chakraborty, who has appeared in 180 flop films in his career, including 47 films that are considered to be disasters. But, despite this unwanted record, Mithun Chakraborty is considered a superstar.

Mithun Chakraborty is not only known for working in 180 flop films. He has a record of having starred in 50 hit films, the fourth-highest number for any actor. In the 1990s, Mithun Chakraborty set the record for most consecutive flop films when 33 back-to-back films of his films failed at the box office.

Speaking about his career trajectory, Mithun Chakraborty once said, "I have done more than 370 films, out of which I have not seen about 200 films to date. Of these, 150 films also completed Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee, and many ran on screen for two years, but even in those 200 films, I worked with complete honesty and hard work."

Despite the series of flop films, Mithun Chakraborty, over the years, has managed to not only manage his superstardom but also his wealth. With a net worth of $50 million, roughly equivalent to Rs 400 crore, Mithun Chakraborty is still considered a superstar by many.

