Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

After Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in two pan-India projects - Fauji with Prabhas and Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he had 65 films on the floor at one point in time. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mithun was asked about how many films he was doing annually back in the 80s and 90s. Shocking everyone, he replied: "You would be shocked to know that we had 65 films at a time on the floor. I hold a Limca Book of World Records for having 19 films released in one year, so you can imagine the workload. I am 380 films old."

When Mithun was asked, "In an era where most actors do fewer films annually, what keeps you motivated to keep working on so many?", the superstar replied, "I don't know how people do just one film, they say they read - but what after that- how many times can you read the script - you come to understand the entire movie in one line. We decided after reading a single line whether we want to do the film or not."

The Disco Dancer actor further shared that he is a part of two pan-India projects - Fauji with Prabhas and Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth as he added, "Now, I only do films whose scripts I like. I am doing with Prabhas, Fauji - it's a patriotic kind of family drama, and Jailer 2 with Rajini (Rajinikanth) is another film that I liked, so for me all this is easy."

Meanwhile, Mitun Chakraborty's next release is The Bengal Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the political drama is the final film in Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, and explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

The Bengal Files also features Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. It will hit theatres on September 5 and will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Baaghi 4.

