Mirza Abbas Ali went bankrupt not once or twice but 4 times, following which he was forced to work as a taxi driver and clean toilets for survival. Mirza Abbas Ali, once a South superstar, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty's co-star, is now living a simple life.

Everyone comes to the film industry to become a star, but it is not within everyone's power to bear the fame that comes with it. In the film industry, stardom comes and goes, and one prime example of it is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Mammootty's co-star Abbas aka Mirza Abbas Ali, who became a superstar overnight but then completely disappeared from the film industry and is now living a life in anonymity.

Mirza Abbas Ali went bankrupt not once or twice but 4 times, following which he was forced to work as a taxi driver and clean toilets for survival. Mirza Abbas Ali, once a South superstar, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty's co-star, is now living a simple life, away from glitz and glamour.

Mirza Abbas Ali wanted to become an Air Force pilot, but after he failed to clear the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (India), he was forced to abandon his dream. He had an alternate plan to pursue an MBA, but it was the film industry that was calling his name.

In 1995, on his friend's insistence, Mirza Abbas Ali went for the audition of a Tamil film and left director Kadhir impressed with his performance. Mirza Abbas Ali eventually made his debut in a lead role in Kadhal Desam (1996), opposite Vineeth and Tabu. The film was a commercial success, and Abbas was dubbed by the media as a superstar. In his career, Mirza Abbas Ali went on to work with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Mammootty.

However, the success was short-lived as Mirza Abbas Ali's films soon started to flop at the box office, making him go bankrupt. In an interview with the Indian Express, Abbas once revealed, "Following my initial achievements, some of my movies faced failure, leaving me financially destitute and unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. I soon approached producer RB Choudary, requesting work. He offered me the opportunity to be part of the film Pooveli. However, I eventually left films because I got bored. I wasn’t enjoying my work."

Mirza Abbas Ali eventually quit acting after 2015 and moved to New Zealand. Sharing that he has faced bankruptcy four times, Abbas said, "To provide for my family, I worked as a bike mechanic, cleaned toilets, and drove taxis in New Zealand."

Mirza Abbas Ali now runs a family business across India and also works as a motivational speaker, spreading awareness about mental health through seminars. He is an avid supporter of film shoots in New Zealand.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, once vomited after filming rape scene in..., her name is...