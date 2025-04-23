Manoj Bajpayee was reportedly married to a girl from Delhi, but they got divorced during his period of struggle. As per a report, Manoj Bajpayee was a seasoned theatre artist before he entered Bollywood, and it is here that he also met his first wife.

Over the years, a lot has been written and said about the love story of Manoj Bajpayee and former actress Shabana Raza aka Neha. Reports state that the two actors first met during a party in Mumbai, which is when Shabana Raza fell in love with Manoj Bajpayee. Shabana Raza met Manoj Bajpayee after her film debut opposite Bobby Deol in Kareeb (1998). The two dated for several years and eventually got married in April 2006. While many people are aware of Shabana Raza's love story with Manoj Bajpayee, only a few know that before marrying her, the actor had a wife. Shabana Raza is Manoj Bajpayee's second wife.

According to media reports, Manoj Bajpayee was head over heels for his first wife after just one look at her. Their love blossomed while working in theatre and soon they got married. However, things escalated quickly from marriage to divorce. Manoj Bajpayee's first marriage lasted for just 2 months. It is said that soon after his first marriage, when Manoj Bajpayee moved to Mumbai, cracks started appearing in their relationship. The distance between the couple kept increasing due to the financial crisis which eventually led to their divorce.

Manoj Bajpayee then met Shabana Raza at a party, and the two instantly clicked. Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza got married after dating for about 8 years. The couple got married in April 2006 and also have a daughter named Ava Nayla Bajpayee, who was born in 2011.

