Many actors like Bhagyashree, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff among others gained stardom with their debut films, however, only a few of them were able to continue making their mark in the film industry. One such actor, who became famous after their blockbuster debut, gave 4 back to back flops after it, however, managed to bounce back as a superstar.

The actor we are talking about is the son of a successful director and has rejected films with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and turned down films that gave Aamir Khan several hits. He is Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan made his grand Bollywood debut with his father’s film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film also starred Ameesha Patel and became a super blockbuster upon release. It made Hrithik an overnight sensation and he even got thousands of marriage proposals after it. However, his next hit came after a year that too was a multi-starrer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

After this, for two years, Hrithik Roshan gave four back-to-back flops with Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage Ho, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! And Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. His only hit in two years was Koi Mil Gaya! After giving another flop in 2004, Lakshaya, Hrithik took a hiatus from Bollywood. He made a blockbuster comeback in 2006 when he gave two back-to-back hits with Krrish and Dhoom 2. The film was one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Not many know that Before Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan was offered Bunty Aur Babli alongside Abhishek Bachchan, but he turned down the offer. The film was a huge hit at the box office. He even rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Naa wherein he was offered to play SRK’s brother. Not only this, Hrithik also turned down some of the classics like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and Rang De Basanti, which made Aamir Khan a superstar.

Hrithik Roshan established himself as a leading actor in Bollywood. He is now the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan and also a successful entrepreneur. He is currently shooting for his film War 2. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR in the movie.

